Key Takeaways Microsoft plans to upgrade Copilot to GPT-4 Turbo, boosting its intelligence and text processing capability.

GPT-4 Turbo surpasses vanilla GPT-4 in "perceived intelligence" but has some kinks to iron out in Math and Coding.

The upgrade will allow Copilot to handle more text, potentially up to 300 pages, improving its depth and usefulness to users.

In recent weeks, Microsoft has been doubling down on its AI solutions. It rebranded Bing Chat into Copilot and then brought Copilot onto Windows 10 to bring the AI tool onto more Windows devices. Now, the company has confirmed that it plans to upgrade Copilot to GPT-4 Turbo, which will boost both its intelligence and the amount of text it can process at once.

Microsoft's plans to enhance Copilot

As shared by the Microsoft CEO of Advertising and Web Services Mikhail Parakhin on X (via Neowin), Microsoft has plans to improve Copilot's performance. In a reply, Mikhail confirms that GPT-4 Turbo 'beats vanilla GPT-4 on "perceived intelligence"' although they need to 'iron out a few kinks' before it arrives on Copilot.

Alongside the enhanced intelligence, GPT-4 implementation would also allow users to enter more text into Copilot. In a reply to someone stating that they were unhappy with Copilot's current limit of 4000 characters, Mikhail says that Microsoft plans to 'increase the limit'. This will allow Copilot to process more in-depth from users, with Neowin stating that GPT-4 Turbo can handle inputs "equal to 300 pages" of characters.

With Microsoft's recent developments with Copilot, it shouldn't be long until you have access to a powerful AI assistant tool on all of your Windows devices, from Microsoft Surface tablets to PCs and laptops. And given how many devices in the world run Windows, this may be Microsoft's key strategy to beating the competition in the ongoing AI assistant battle.