Key Takeaways Microsoft is sending out surveys about gaming handhelds, hinting at a possible entry into the market in the near future.

Rumors suggest Microsoft is prototyping a handheld, but it's not a guarantee that a model will actually be released.

However, the stars are aligning for Microsoft to introduce an Xbox-branded gaming handheld as people are eager for its arrival.

With portable gaming handhelds taking off in a big way, Microsoft has been rumored to be eyeing up the market so it can make its own entrance. We heard some talk from its CEO and some rumblings, but not much else. Now, for no particular reason whatsoever (don't think about it too much), Microsoft really wants to know if you'll buy a gaming handheld soon. Plus what you're looking for in your next model. Because it's curious, that's all.

Related Ayaneo Slide review: The best compact PC gaming handheld The Ayaneo Slide is one of the best gaming handhelds, and is the best compact gaming handheld on the market.

Microsoft begins sending out surveys asking about gaming handhelds

As spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft has been sending out an email survey asking people how they feel about gaming handhelds. The survey asks quite suspiciously worded sentences, such as "How likely are you to purchase a new handheld gaming PC within the next 3-5 years?" and enquiring about what made the survey taker purchase a console in the first place. It even asks if the handheld gaming PC changed how the user feels about Xbox and Microsoft, as a whole.

How likely is a Microsoft gaming handheld?

If rumors are to be believed, Microsoft is working on a gaming handheld right now. A Microsoft insider recently claimed that the company was currently prototyping its own handheld, which - even if it were true - was by no means a surefire guarantee that a model would ever hit the market. And even despite Microsoft sending out this survey, it might be a bid to see if the Redmond giant wants to focus getting its games and services on the devices instead of making its own. However, given how the stars are aligning, it's a pretty safe bet that Microsoft is planning some sort of entry in the handheld gaming market, likely with an Xbox branding to boot. Besides, people are already looking forward to an Xbox handheld.