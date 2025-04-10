Summary Microsoft may add a new Advanced Pasting feature to PowerToys that automatically removes random line breaks and fixes text casing when copying from PDFs.

This upgrade solves the long-standing problem of messy PDF pasting into apps like Word, Google Docs, and Notepad without needing manual cleanup.

The feature has been highly requested and is expected to roll out in an upcoming PowerToys monthly update.

Microsoft pushes monthly updates to its PowerToys tool every month, adding many new features that help users be more productive on Windows. Not only that, but the software giant also teases what's coming next in future PowerToys updates, just as it did before rolling out features like the ability to transcode audio and video files, and many more in the past.

Now, we've learned about another upcoming feature in PowerToys, which is designed to make pasting from PDF files painless. As with the transcoding feature, the upcoming pasting capability will likely be part of the Advanced Pasting module.

New feature in PowerToys Advanced Pasting module could be a huge time saver

It might be a game changer for those who work with PDF a lot

The Advanced Pasting module in PowerToys is a useful feature, as it allows users to paste text content in multiple formats. It also offers AI tools to take copy-pasting to the next level. However, these advanced copy-paste features can't save you from the hassle of copying and pasting a string of text from a PDF file to platforms like Google Docs or Microsoft Word. This is where the upcoming text editing shortcuts in PowerToys will be helpful.

If you copy text from a PDF, you get those annoying random line breaks after pasting it into a text editor. You have to fix all the broken lines manually to make the text look clean. On the other hand, the upcoming feature in the Advanced Pasting module wants to help you save that time taken in manual editing by automatically getting rid of those line breaks and converting the text to a single line. In addition, it might also come in handy for fixing uppercase and lowercase errors in the pasted text from PDFs. This will likely work very similarly to how features like 'Paste as plain text,' 'Paste as markdown,' and many other pasting tools work in PowerToys' Advanced Paste.

Users have been asking Microsoft to add this feature to PowerToys for a very long time. You'll see multiple feature requests related to this on the PowerToys GitHub page, some even date back to 2023, making it one of the highly requested PowerToys features. A Microsoft PowerToys team member has marked one of those feature requests as "Status-in-progress" and added it to the backlog. This means Microsoft is interested in adding the feature to PowerToys at some point in the future, but doesn't have a timeline as to when it'll be available for users.