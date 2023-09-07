Key Takeaways Microsoft is phasing out support for third-party printer drivers offered through Windows Update in favor of Print Support Apps distributed through the Microsoft Store.

The change in driver implementation, which started with Windows 10 version 21H2, will carry over to newer versions including Windows 11 version 23H2.

The phasing out process for legacy v3 and v4 printer drivers will be staggered over multiple years, with new drivers no longer being published to Windows Update starting in 2025 and third-party printer driver updates no longer being allowed after 2027.

With the general availability of Windows 10 version 21H2 back in April 2022, Microsoft also began offering built-in support for Mopria-compliant printer drivers interfacing through USB and internet connectivity via the Microsoft IPP Class Driver. Although this particular version of the operating system is no longer supported for most users, the change in driver implementation has carried over to newer versions of Windows too, including the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 too. As such, Microsoft has announced that it is winding down support for third-party printer drivers offered via Windows Update.

In a support document, Microsoft has noted that printer manufacturers no longer need to bundle their drivers with Windows updates. Instead, they can build their Print Support Apps by leveraging the UWP development framework and distribute them through the Microsoft Store to offer customized experiences. This also removes workload for manufacturers since they can build their driver solution once and then have it functional on all supported versions of Windows.

In light of these enhancements, Microsoft has announced the end of support for legacy v3 and v4 Windows printer drivers. However, since this change may impact many, this phasing out process will be staggered over multiple years as follows:

September 2023 Announce legacy third-party printer driver for Windows end of servicing plan. 2025 No new printer drivers will be published to Windows Update. Existing printer drivers on Windows Update can still be updated. 2026 Printer driver ranking order modified to always prefer Windows IPP inbox class driver. 2027 Except for security-related fixes, third-party printer driver updates will no longer be allowed. Existing third-party printer drivers can be installed from Windows Update or users can install printer drivers using printer manufactures installer programs.

Additionally, printer vendors can continue supplying drivers through the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) and have them digitally signed, but this process will be axed for new drivers from 2026 as well. However, existing printers already signed by Microsoft will continue to be available for installation even after the end of the servicing plan detailed above. If the distribution of Print Support Apps through the Microsoft Store is not feasible for some vendors, they can also offer them through dedicated installation packages provided through other means, such as hosting them on the vendor's website.

Microsoft says that it has no plans to disable existing features that are supported by legacy v3 and v4 printer drivers, but the long-term strategy is clear: third-party printer drivers will not be offered through Windows Update once the servicing plan ends, which means that consumers will have to rely on Print Support Apps and dedicated packages to install and maintain the latest printer drivers.