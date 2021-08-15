Microsoft Pro Intellimouse drops to its lowest price yet of $36

Microsoft’s IntelliMouse line was a popular series of computer mice throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, and the lineup was brought back to life in 2017 with a similar design and updated internals. Microsoft later released the Pro IntelliMouse with an even better sensor, and now that model is on sale for $35.99 at multiple retailers — the lowest price we’ve seen yet, and a sizeable discount from the original $60 MSRP.

The Microsoft Pro Intellimouse is available in two colors, Dark Shadow and Light Shadow. It closely resembles the design of the old IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0, with a longer frame ideal for people with large hands. The sensor is the PixArt PAW3389PRO-MS, and the DPI is customizable from 100 to 16,00. Even though it’s a Microsoft-made mouse, it works without a problem on Mac, Linux, Android, and any other platform that supports standard USB mice.

The main drawback is that this mouse is wired, so if you were hoping for a wireless productivity mouse, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Also, this mouse isn’t ideal for left-handed people, but that goes for most computer mice.