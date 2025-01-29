Summary Microsoft rebrands Microsoft 365 as "Microsoft 365 Copilot," causing confusion and disapproval among users.

Products like Copilot, Windows App, Xbox, and Windows may benefit from rebranding due to confusing or uninspired names.

Microsoft's naming history for Windows OS has been inconsistent, with numerals, words, and updates causing confusion and a lack of cohesion.

If you're a subscriber to Microsoft 365, you may have noticed that it morphed overnight. Microsoft has decided to nix the Microsoft 365 Office branding and rename it to "Microsoft 365 Copilot." Which didn't go down so well, as you may expect.

However, there are plenty of Microsoft products out there that are in need of a rebrand but still haven't gotten one. So, let's check out some products that I wish got hit with the rebranding stick instead of Microsoft 365.

4 Copilot, Copilot+ and Copilot Pro

I hated this one from day one

Close

Okay, so I don't have beef with the name "Copilot." It's short, makes sense, and it's a good name for an AI assistant. The problems began when Microsoft released two more products: Copilot+ and Copilot Pro.

Both of them give the impression of "a better, enhanced Copilot," but only one of them actually means that. Can you guess which it is? If you said "Copilot Pro," congratulations; you managed to identify the name Microsoft gave for its enhanced version of its AI. The other one, Copilot+, is the name that Microsoft gives its AI-capable laptops, which allow for on-board Copilot processes but doesn't really give you anything new besides that.

Honestly, this one isn't too hard to fix; if Microsoft just renamed Copilot+ to something like "Copilot Enabled" or "Copilot Integrated," it would describe what it was a lot more succinctly. Until then, I'm going to keep confusing the terms.

3 The Windows App

It's the Windows App. You know, the Windows App?