Microsoft Project Reunion 0.8 now in preview with ARM64 support

Last year, Microsoft announced Project Reunion as a bridge between Win32 and UWP. When Windows 10 was first introduced, the company showed the Universal Windows Platform of the future of everything. It was a way to build one app that could run on PCs, phones, and everything in-between like mixed reality and even Xbox. It didn’t work out, and now there needs to be a bridge between the modern UWP and the legacy Win32.

Project Reunion 0.8 preview is being announced today at Build 2021. One of the key features is support for Windows 10 version 1809. Indeed, another key aspect of Project Reunion is the ability to develop apps without targeting the newest version. Developers have historically had to choose between omitting features from their apps or targeting a version of Windows 10 that most of its users weren’t on yet. This platform aims to fix that.

Other things that are included with Project Reunion 0.8 is support for .NET 5m including WPF and WinForms. Naturally, it also includes WinUI 3, something that was a big part of the original Project Reunion announcement. It also has support for ARM64.

None of this is surprising; in fact, most of this stuff was all promised when Project Reunion was announced a year ago. It’s all about reuniting Win32 and UWP, but also doing it in a way that doesn’t require the latest version of Windows 10. In fact, that was a change in mindset by Microsoft over the last couple of years. It stopped forcing users to be on that latest version when Windows 10 version 1809 went horribly wrong by deleting some users’ files.

Version 1809 is the oldest version of the OS that Project Reunion is going to support though. Indeed, it’s not even supported anymore unless you’re on the Long-Term Servicing Channel. Versions 1903 and 1909 aren’t supported for anyone, and you need Windows 10 version 2004 if you actually want updates as a consumer.

Anyway, you can grab Project Reunion from the Visual Studio Marketplace here. Version 1.0 is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of this year.