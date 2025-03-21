Summary Microsoft says DXR 1.2 offers up to a 2.3x performance boost in ray tracing games.

DXR 1.2 includes shader execution reordering and opacity micromaps.

These features orginally debuted with Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs.

It's no secret that ray tracing is demanding on your hardware, even if your PC is packing one of the best graphics cards money can buy. With the next generation of the lighting tech, however, Microsoft promises you'll see "groundbreaking performance improvements" due to two technologies: Opacity micromaps and shader execution reordering.

DXR 1.2 promises up to a 2.3x performance improvement

I won't argue with more frames with the pretty lighting

The features are arriving as part of DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2, which Microsoft detailed at GDC 2025. Shader execution reordering, or SER, is the best place to start since we've heard of this tech before. The name describes exactly what SER does. In order to avoid shading divergence, where shaders are executed on different threads, SER reorders shaders on-the-fly to more quickly execute ray tracing shaders. It's been around for a while, too.

Nvidia introduced SER with the release of its RTX 40-series GPUs, and it's carried forward to the latest generation of cards like the RTX 5070. Microsoft is bringing SER to everyone with DXR 1.2. It says that SER can deliver up to a 2x performance improvement in some situations, and that it "paves the way for more path-traced games in the future."

Source: Nvidia

Opacity micromaps, or OMMs, also debuted with RTX 40-series GPUs, and Microsoft is adding the feature directly to DXR. OMMs also tell you what you need to know in the name. Rather than trying to calculate complex lighting interactions with finely detailed meshes, OMMs draws a micromap of opacity (transparency) levels over the object, making it easier to calculate how light interacts with these fine details. It's particularly important in scenes with complex opacity arrangements -- think volumetric fog -- such as the scene you can see in Portal RTX above.

Microsoft says that OMMs can offer up to a 2.3x performance improvement in path-traced games, which is quite a leap. It's important to put the performance improvements in context, however. They'll likely be invisible to the final players, as developers leverage the features to enable ray tracing features that otherwise wouldn't be possible without OMMs and SER. Remedy's CTO Mika Vehkala was actually the co-presenter of Microsoft's GDC presentation, detailing how OMMs and SER work in Alan Wake 2.

As mentioned, Nvidia already rolled out both of these features with the release of its RTX 40-series GPUs, but Microsoft says it's working with partners at AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, as well, to enable support for DXR 1.2 in the future. Microsoft says DXR 1.2 will be available to developers starting in April.