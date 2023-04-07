Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has ended the week with three Windows 11 builds across the major Windows Insider channels. There's a new build for the Dev channel (23430), the Beta channel (22624.1546 and 22621.1546), and the Canary channel (25336). We have all the details for you right here, but keep in mind that these aren't major builds, and are primarily focused on bug patches.

Dev Channel (build 23430)

Starting first with the Dev channel, there's only one new feature to note. Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for urgent or important notifications that come across when you have do not disturb turned on. Now, when an app is being used in full screen, you'll see a "view notification" button on the notification itself for better privacy. Other than that, see below for the changes and known issues.

Canary Channel (build 25336)

Over on the Canary channel, Microsoft documented three changes. They've improved the performance of search within settings. They've also added the ability to choose which of the discrete graphics adapters is considered high-performance in your settings on PCs with 2 or more discrete graphics adapters. Finally, a limit of 20 most recent tabs has been introduced under multitasking settings.

Beta channel (builds 22624.1546 and 22621.1546)

As usual, over on the Beta channel, there are two builds you can choose from to download. Build 22624.1546 is for those with new features rolling out and build 22621.1546 is for those with new features off by default. Here are the details.

That's all there is to report this week. Apologies for the long post, but Microsoft decided to not space things out this week and release all three builds at once. As always, you'll find these builds for download on Windows Update. Get downloading now!

Source: Microsoft (1, 2, 3)