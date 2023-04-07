Microsoft has ended the week with three Windows 11 builds across the major Windows Insider channels. There's a new build for the Dev channel (23430), the Beta channel (22624.1546 and 22621.1546), and the Canary channel (25336). We have all the details for you right here, but keep in mind that these aren't major builds, and are primarily focused on bug patches.

Dev Channel (build 23430)

Starting first with the Dev channel, there's only one new feature to note. Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for urgent or important notifications that come across when you have do not disturb turned on. Now, when an app is being used in full screen, you'll see a "view notification" button on the notification itself for better privacy. Other than that, see below for the changes and known issues.

Fixes: A limit of 20 most recent tabs has been introduced under Settings > Multitasking to show tabs in ALT + TAB and Snap Assist.

We are introducing a new setting under Settings > Privacy & security > For developers to enable end task when right-clicking an app on the taskbar. This setting is in Build 23430 but does not currently work when the feature is toggled on. It will be fixed in a future flight.

Fixed an underlying issue causing some Insiders to see an increase in explorer.exe crashes in the last 2 flights.

Fixed an issue where text input features like touch keyboard, voice typing, and emoji panel might not launch.

Fixed an issue where the buttons in the Pinyin IME’s settings flyout were hard to see when they had focus if a contrast theme was enabled.

Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability.

The search box should no longer be cropped at the top when the window is maximized.

Fixed an issue where in Quick Settings, Narrator was reading out the previous page’s title instead of the active page’s.

After downloading voice access, information to help you get started with it should correctly open again now.

Fixed an issue where popups for voice access weren’t translated correctly. Known Issues: There is an issue where some people may not see the search box on the taskbar and/or the settings to adjust the search box experience on the taskbar after updating to Build 23403. We are aware of the issue, and we are working on a fix.

If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back.

Access keys will appear inconsistently if no button is pressed. Pressing a button will cause them to reappear.

[NEW] Shift + Right click on a file or folder is not opening “Show more options”.

Shift + Right click on a file or folder is not opening “Show more options”. Clicking on the Share command will currently bring up the Windows share sheet (non-OneDrive).

On ARM64 devices, enhanced speech recognition support installed through the Language & Region settings page will require restarting live captions if you switch languages in the live captions Caption language menu.

Certain languages shown on the Language & Region settings page will indicate speech recognition support (e.g., Korean) but don’t yet have support for live captions.

When adding a language through the Language & Region settings page, language feature installation progress may become hidden, and you may not see install completion of “Enhanced speech recognition” (required by Live Captions). (You can use the language’s “Language options” to monitor progress.) If this happens, there may be an unexpected delay before the live caption setup experience detects this and lets you continue.

Captioning performance may be degraded in non-English languages and missing out-of-language filtering in non-English (United States) languages which means that incorrect captions will be shown for speech not in the caption language. read more

Canary Channel (build 25336)

Over on the Canary channel, Microsoft documented three changes. They've improved the performance of search within settings. They've also added the ability to choose which of the discrete graphics adapters is considered high-performance in your settings on PCs with 2 or more discrete graphics adapters. Finally, a limit of 20 most recent tabs has been introduced under multitasking settings.

Beta channel (builds 22624.1546 and 22621.1546)

As usual, over on the Beta channel, there are two builds you can choose from to download. Build 22624.1546 is for those with new features rolling out and build 22621.1546 is for those with new features off by default. Here are the details.

Build 22624.1546 new features: Improved the performance of search within Settings.

Pressing the print screen key will now open Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be turned off via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you have previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.

A limit of 20 most recent tabs has been introduced under Settings > Multitasking to show tabs in ALT + TAB and Snap Assist. Build 22624.1546 fixes: Fixed an issue where text input features like touch keyboard, voice typing, and emoji panel might not launch.

Fixed an issue where the buttons in the Pinyin IME’s settings flyout were hard to see when they had focus if a contrast theme was enabled.

That's all there is to report this week. Apologies for the long post, but Microsoft decided to not space things out this week and release all three builds at once. As always, you'll find these builds for download on Windows Update. Get downloading now!

