Key Takeaways Internet Explorer no longer allows opening HTA files directly from the Download dialog to prevent malicious attacks.

HTML Applications aren't secure, unlike regular HTML, as they have unrestricted access to system resources.

Users must install the September Patch Tuesday update or newer to access the updated IE Download dialog box.

Microsoft killed off Internet Explorer last year, forcing users to switch to Microsoft Edge or other alternatives. However, thanks to Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) in Microsoft Edge, you can still access websites and applications that rely on Internet Explorer technologies on Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs. And if you're one of those people still using Internet Explorer or Internet Explorer in IE mode, Microsoft has introduced a major change in handling HTA (short for HTML Application) files.

Internet Explorer will no longer let you open HTA files directly from the Download dialogue box

HTAs aren't quite the same as regular HTML files, especially when it comes to security. To put that into perspective, modern HTML files operate in a restricted environment, and therefore, they can't manipulate the system resources, saving you from malicious attacks. HTAs do the complete opposite: they've unrestricted access to your system resources, putting your PCs at risk. And due to their inherent unrestricted nature, Microsoft has removed the ability to open HTAs directly from the Internet Explorer Download dialogue box.

The Internet Explorer Download dialogue box now includes only "Save" and "Save as" options, which means there is no way you can accidentally execute a malicious HTA file by clicking the "Open" option directly. Instead, you'll now have to manually open .hta files after saving them using the Save or Save as options. You can't open HTAs in browsers like Chrome, but if you try to download them using Chrome, you'll likely get a warning from Google that the file might be malicious.

However, the latest Internet Explorer security measure isn't for everyone. On its support page, Microsoft made it amply clear that users will need to install the September Patch Tuesday update or newer to get the updated IE Download dialogue box. Microsoft wrote the following in its support document: