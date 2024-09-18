Key Takeaways Microsoft quietly reveals the Windows 11 24H2 release date as October 8th.

The announcement was hidden within a document about Microsoft Copilot.

Windows 11 24H2 was initially rumored to be Windows 12, but is now just an update.

Turns out that Microsoft is announcing the rollout of 24H2 not with a bang, but with a whimper. The company has officially confirmed when it plans to begin upgrading people's computers to the newest version of Windows 11. However, don't feel too bad if it slipped your radar, because it was tucked away within a pretty standard announcement on the Microsoft website.

Microsoft lets slip when it will roll Windows 11 24H2 out to everyone

If you look for a big announcement or press release surrounding Windows 11 24H2, you won't find it. Instead, you have to dive into an inconspicuous document called

"Enhanced data protection with Windows and Microsoft Copilot." The document's main focus is on protecting enterprise data and doesn't hint that it'll announce 24H2's release date.

However, tucked away within the document is this little gem:

The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot will align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release. Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11.

The key here is that they mention that it will "align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release" and then state that it'll happen on October 8th. Put two and two together, and you've got the date that Windows 11 24H2 will be released.

Windows 11 24H2 is a weird one, as it was long-rumored to arrive as "Windows 12." However, since those rumors began to circle, it seems that Microsoft didn't want to make the jump to the next level of Windows just yet. If you're still unsure as to what this all means, check out our piece on the Windows 11 2024 update, and why it's not Windows 12.