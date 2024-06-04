Key Takeaways Microsoft re-opens Beta branch for Windows 10.

Joining the Beta Insider branch won't extend Windows 10 support beyond 2025.

Extended Security Update won't bring new features, just security fixes.

Don't get too excited, but Microsoft may not be 100% done with Windows 10 just yet. With most of Windows still using the older operating system, it seems that Microsoft has taken note as itreopens the Beta Insider branch for Windows 10. However, before you assume this is a second wind for Windows 10, you may want to temper your expectations slightly.

Microsoft re-opens the Beta branch for Windows 10

As announced on Windows Blogs, Microsoft has re-opened the Beta branch for Windows 10. Note that the Dev and Canary branches won't be open for Windows 10, as those are reserved for Windows 11 developments. If you do join Dev or Canary, your PC will automatically upgrade to Windows 11, and you'll have a few days to downgrade before you need to do a full reinstall.

Otherwise, you can join the Beta Insider branch and help Microsoft test new features planned for Windows 10 version 22H2.

Does this mean Windows 10 is getting a second life?

Unfortunately, Microsoft is quick to dispel any thoughts of this being a sign that Windows 10 will get a longer support lifespan:

The Windows 10 end of support date of October 14, 2025, is unchanged. Joining the Beta Channel on your Windows 10 PC does not change that. For more information on the Extended Security Update program for Windows 10, see this blog post here.

It's also worth noting that even if you subscribe to the Extended Security Update program, it won't mean you get more cool features for Windows 10. The program lets you keep your PC updated with security fixes, but that's about it. As such, you shouldn't expect this revived Beta program to bring in years of new content for the operating system; for that, you'll be better off using a different operating system come October 2025.