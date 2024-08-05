Key Takeaways Test your AI-sleuthing skills with Brad Smith's Real or Not quiz. It's harder than you think.

How good are your AI-sleuthing abilities? Do you think you can identify an AI-generated image from a real one? If so, the president of Microsoft has put together a little test to see if you can tell the difference. And while some images are dead giveaways, you may be surprised at how realistic an AI-generated image can get - or how weird a real-life image can be.

Microsoft's president presents the Real or Not quiz

The quiz comes to us via Brad Smith, Microsoft's Vice Chair and president. His website, Real or Not, gives you 15 different photos. All you have to do is guess whether you think the image is AI-generated or a real photo. Best of all, the questions pull different images each time, so you can keep testing yourself and see how many you can get right.

I gave the quiz a few goes, and while I have zero proof to confirm it, it does feel like the end questions are the hardest. Most of the "gimmes" happened in the first 10 questions, after which the difficulty ramped up considerably.

My advice for getting a high score is to scrutinize everything. AI is really good at making an image that looks authentic in the bigger picture, but as soon as you hone down to the finer details, you start seeing really weird things. It seems to trip up on industrial scenes a lot; look for doors that merge together, ladders that don't go anywhere, or heavy-duty machinery placed in weird places and looking pristine.

As usual, hands continue to be AI's bane - while it has gotten a lot better since a year ago, you'll still see the odd-looking finger here and there. Meanwhile, people performing complex hand gestures or positions will often be real. My personal best was 11 out of 15, so see if you can beat that.