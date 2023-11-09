Key Takeaways OneDrive is now using a pop-up dialogue box to ask users why they want to quit the app, similar to uninstall prompts for other programs.

If you've ever uninstalled a program, there's a good chance you've seen a screen pop up where the developers ask you why you chose to uninstall their app. It's a good way for developers to figure out what is causing people to stop using their programs. Microsoft is now doing a similar thing with OneDrive, the main difference being that it'll interrogate you about your motives if you dare try to stop the app from running, and it won't let you close OneDrive until you tell it your reasoning.

OneDrive's new reason selection dialogue

According to Neowin, the new dialogue began appearing on people's PCs ever since OneDrive's version 23.214.1015.0001 was released. Once Dropbox is updated to this version, right-clicking the Dropbox icon in the system tray and choosing to close the app will trigger the prompt. OneDrive will remind you that "files in your OneDrive folder won't sync or back up to the cloud" and then provide a drop-down box where you can select one of the following reasons:

I do not want OneDrive running all the time

I do not know what OneDrive is

I do not use OneDrive

I am trying to fix a problem with OneDrive

I am trying to speed up my computer

I get too many notifications

Other

OneDrive will disable the "Quit OneDrive" button until you've selected a reason. As such, those who'd rather use one of the other best cloud storage services available will likely find OneDrive's miniature interrogation an annoying hoop to jump through.

Why is Microsoft questioning people who quit OneDrive?

The easy answer is that Microsoft wants to know why people aren't using OneDrive for their cloud storage solutions. However, the truth may go a lot deeper than that. After all, the technology giant has been trying to encourage Windows users to stick with the included software for some time now, and some of these methods are a little more blatant than others.

Take, for example, how Microsoft is trying too hard with Edge. You'll find a lot of Windows technology using Edge, with no available option to use a different browser instead. Clicking a widget or using the search option will automatically boot up Edge, no matter what browser you have set as the default. And if you dare use Edge to browse the Chrome download webpage, Edge will beg and plead for you to stick with it instead of swapping to Google's bigger brother.

As such, this new OneDrive dialogue is just a single link in the chain of tactics that Microsoft is using to convince you to stick with its apps. If it can find out why you're quitting OneDrive in the first place, then Microsoft can tackle the more common reasons and potentially get you to stick with it in the future. However, it's yet to be seen if this dialogue box will sour OneDrive's name in the minds of Windows users and push them to go to an alternative service instead.

While this dialogue box is a minor update, it's an interesting look into how Microsoft is gathering information on how people use its operating system and looking for areas of improvement. Still, this may be the last straw for people who were already not keen on using OneDrive in the first place.