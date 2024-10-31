Key Takeaways Microsoft's Copilot+ Recall feature delayed till Christmas due to privacy concerns.

Recall leaked user data in plain text, causing panic. Feature will now be opt-in.

Concerns raised about interest when Recall feature eventually launches.

How many recalls can a Recall be recalled if Microsoft can recall Recall? As it turns out, we're up to two times now. After initially delaying the controversial AI-powered Recall feature for an October testing period, the software giant has admitted that it still needs more time in the oven and will instead arrive sometime around the Christmas period.

Microsoft's Copilot+ Recall feature suffers another delay

Copilot+ Recall has had a rocky introduction. It was meant to be a flagship feature for Microsoft's new AI-powered wave, promising users the ability for your computer to "remember" what you did. That way, when you ask Copilot about the file you opened, the website you visited, or the person you spoke to before, it can "recall" it.

The problem was that Recall activated by itself and stored all of your data in a plain text database, which caused a big privacy panic. Microsoft wanted to bring it back in October, but in a statement to The Verge, it seems that hasn't panned out:

“We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall. To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders. Originally planned for October, Recall will now be available for preview with Windows Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs by December.”

Fortunately, it does seem that Microsoft has learned its lesson, as Recall will now be an opt-in feature and will allow people to delete any data stored about them that they don't like. However, with the bridge of first impressions long burned and delays pushing the feature further and further back, will anyone care when it finally arrives?