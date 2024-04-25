Key Takeaways Good news for Windows 10 users: Updates are about to get smaller, thanks to optimizations in packaging methodology.

Recent KB updates have shown a 22% decrease in size, making updates less of a burden for users on slower networks.

These enhancements will help conserve network bandwidth and time, but keep in mind that Windows 10 support is ending soon.

Windows updates can be fairly time-consuming due to several factors including download size, installation time, and the duration of the reboots that are needed to activate an update. Microsoft tried to solve a portion of this problem back in 2021 when it reduced the size of Windows 11 updates by 40%. Now, the Redmond firm has announced that it is bringing the same technology to Windows 10 version 22H2.

Out with the old, in with the new

In a blog post, Microsoft has revealed that the size of Windows 10 version 22H2 updates is going to get significantly smaller moving forward because of some optimizations in the packaging methodology. These are the same improvements that it made to Windows 11 in 2021, which included the removal of reverse differentials, better packaging of Windows updates, and "reverse update data generation". Microsoft has some more documentation on the topic here as well.

How significant are the improvements?

Microsoft has boasted that there should be notable reductions in the size of the latest cumulative update (LCU) Windows packages. For example, users will notice that the KB5036892 released on April 9 weighed in at 830MB, whereas the KB5036979 update rolled out on April 23 amounts to 650MB, a 22% dip in size. This servicing improvement has been enabled in the latter of the two updates mentioned above.

The Redmond tech firm has emphasized that these enhancements will help both users and organizations conserve precious network bandwidth and time, especially for those on slower networks or metered connections. If you want to take advantage of these benefits, make sure that your machine has the KB5031539 servicing stack update (SSU) installed, and then apply the KB5036979 or later LCU package. That said, it is pertinent to note that Windows 10 is running out of support in a little over a year, and you'll need to pay Microsoft in order to continue receiving updates beyond that point.