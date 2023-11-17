Key Takeaways Windows 11 is finally adding a network refresh button, making it easier to update the list of available Wi-Fi networks without closing the window.

The addition of the network refresh button was not initially documented in the Windows 11 Canary patch notes, but it indicates that Microsoft has plans to improve Wi-Fi diagnosis and network discovery.

The refresh button is currently not working correctly, so the Windows Insider team will continue to work on it before officially announcing its availability in a future Windows 11 update.

If you've ever tried hunting for a specific Wi-Fi network on a Windows computer, you'll know how annoying it is to get the operating system to refresh its list of networks. It usually involves a lot of closing and re-opening network windows to force the operating system to refresh the list. Now, Microsoft is finally adding a network refresh button to the Windows 11 network list, so you can get a new list of networks without closing the window.

The new network refresh button on Windows 11

As spotted by PhantomOcean3 on X (via Neowin), the newest Windows 11 Canary build adds a network refresh button to the bottom of the Wi-Fi list. PhantomOcean3 notes that the button had not been documented in the Windows 11 Canary patch notes, which was odd given how useful the button is for diagnosing Wi-Fi issues and finding networks. Regardless, it was a sign that Microsoft had something in the pipeline.

Fortunately, the Senior Program Manager for Windows Insider, Brandon LeBlanc, chimed in on why it was undocumented. While the button was implemented and useable, he stated that the button was "not quite working with all the right pieces." As such, the team needed a little more time to get the button working as intended before properly announcing it in the Windows 11 Canary patch notes.

Given that the update is still in the Canary build, it may be a little while until the Wi-Fi refresh button arrives on the main branch of Windows 11. Until then, you can diagnose poor Wi-Fi connectivity by ensuring you have the best Wi-Fi card for your PC and installing one of the best mesh routers to enhance your home network.