Microsoft releases another Windows 11 preview with just fixes

Today, Microsoft is releasing another Windows 11 Insider Preview build in the Dev channel, and it’s once again pretty boring. Windows 11 build 22463 only contains some modest changes and a list of fixes.

Normally, fixes should be celebrated, as it results in a better experience for everyone. The problem is that there’s no value proposition to being in the Dev channel at all. There are no new features to play around with while you’re risking your system’s stability. There’s risk with no reward.

More importantly, you can switch from the Beta to the Dev channel at any time. If Microsoft decides to offer some new features in the Dev channel, something it says won’t happen for a while, you can choose to switch to the channel then. But once you’re on it, it’s much harder to roll back.

Now, onto what’s new in Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22463. As mentioned, there isn’t much. You can now use Ctrl + Shift + C to copy a file path from File Explorer, there are some minor adjustments to contrast theme, and there’s a new icon in Quick Settings to help you more easily manage audio endpoints. In the Start Menu, Ease of Access is now called Accessibility, and you can now choose for Focus Assist to be automatically turned on after a feature update.

That’s it. If we didn’t write down what was new, you probably wouldn’t even notice it.

Of course, there are also a whole bunch of fixes and known issues in Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22463. Here’s what’s fixed:

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22463 Fixes [Start] System now shows up again as an option when right-clicking on the Start button (WIN + X).

Fixed an issue that was causing Narrator to not be able to focus on the headers in Start sometimes with touch.

Mitigated an issue where when a large number of apps were installed, the Start menu might get stuck with no app icons showing (only app name) after a DPI change. This change is also believed to help improve Start launch reliability on secondary monitors in mixed DPI scenarios.

If the accessibility option “Always show scrollbars” is enabled, switching to the All apps list will no longer cause the scrollbar to escape the window boundaries during the transition animation.

Pressing the down arrow after opening Start will now navigate into the pinned apps section instead of jumping to your username. [Taskbar] Icons on the Taskbar are properly aligned and centered again apps should no longer get cut off by the “show hidden icons” button when too many apps are open.

The Taskbar previews text will now follow the Accessibility setting to increase text size.

Adjusted the notification count badge for notification center to fix an issue where some of the numbers weren’t centered in the circle.

Fixed an issue where the Chat flyout wouldn’t light dismiss the first time it was opened.

Improved explorer.exe reliability when the Taskbar spanned multiple monitors. [Search] Opening Search on secondary monitors works now. [File Explorer] Mitigated an issue that could cause File Explorer to hang when doing a search.

Pressing F1 in File Explorer will now open a search for Windows 11 help and not Windows 10.

Made a change to address an issue where items under View, Sort by, and Group by submenus in the context menu weren’t displaying a mark to show they were selected. [Input] Fixed an issue resulting in the mouse pointer position in WDAG being incorrect when the monitor was in portrait mode.

Text predictions (both for the touch keyboard, and hardware keyboard) should be working again now in this flight for English and certain other languages where it was broken.

Addressed an issue when using the previous version of the Korean IME where when typing quickly in certain apps the Shift Key Up event wouldn’t be received by the app.

Fixed an issue that was making the touch keyboard key borders look blurry in certain cases.

Mitigated an issue where the touch keyboard would crash in certain cases when switching dock mode while the voice typing UI was visible. [Settings] Removed duplicate Nearby Sharing entry in Focus Assist priority list.

Fixed an issue that was causing a repeated prompt to reset to default settings when “Automatically optimize new drives” was unselected in Optimize Drives.

If you press WIN + P the current projection mode will now have initial keyboard focus instead of always the first in the list. [Windowing] Trying to switch Desktops (for example, using the keyboard shortcuts) when there is only one should no longer steal foreground focus.

Addressed an issue where the snap layouts flyout would start flashing when invoked in certain places on the screen.

Move To option when right clicking a window thumbnail in Task View is now aligned with the other context menu entries. [Windows Sandbox] Windows Sandbox should now launch in this build. In previous Dev Channel builds, Windows Sandbox would not launch in some circumstances. [Windows Subsystem for Linx (WSL) & Hyper-V] We have fixed the issue causing both WSL2 and Hyper-V to not work on ARM64 PCs such as the Surface Pro X in previous Dev Channel builds. [Other] Fixed an issue that caused some PCs to bug check with DRIVER_PNP_WATCHDOG error when attempting to update to a recent build.

Fixed an issue that caused some Surface Pro X’s to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

Fixed an issue where the Autorun registry entry for Command Prompt would work if /k was used.

Did some work to address an issue where not being able to parse a certain firewall rule would result in all rules following that one not being migrated on upgrade.

Addressed an issue where the Quick Assist window could be small and not possible to resize.

Fixed an issue for some users where if the sign in button in Quick Assist was clicked, it would open a blank browser window and they wouldn’t be able to proceed to sign in.

Mitigated an issue with certain menus / context menus that was causing a visual glitch with the shadow on first launch.

Mitigated a race condition that was causing certain PCs to sometimes bugcheck with INTERNAL_POWER_ERROR when resuming from hibernation.

Fixed an issue that was making some PCs unable to progress past the boot screen when upgrading to 224xx builds with certain SSDs attached. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Here’s what’s still broken:

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22463 Known Issues [General] Insider PCs that are Mobile Device Managed (MDM) will not receive this build. There is an issue in this build that prevents PCs from successfully updating to this build. We hope to have this fixed in the next flight.

Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: “The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing.” If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box. [File Explorer] If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as “Open with.”

Double clicking a network folder to open it will pin it to Quick Access instead of opening it. To open a network folder until we release a build with a fix, please right-click the folder and select “Open” from the context menu. [Widgets] The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors. [Microsoft Store] We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store.

As usual, you can grab today’s build via Windows Update. If you’re not on the Dev channel yet, you can enroll through the Windows Insider Program page in Settings.