Microsoft releases first ISOs for Windows 11 vNext

Earlier this week, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22454, the second Dev channel build since it split away from the Beta channel. Now, you can download an official ISO of the build. The company is now offering official Insider ISO images for Windows 11 build 22454, build 22000.132, and Windows 10 build 19044.1202.

This is the first time that Microsoft has released ISO images for Windows 11 vNext. It’s not explicitly tied to the next version of the OS, which is due out next fall, but it’s a prerelease build. That’s how the Dev channel works. It exists to test out new features under a perpetual state of ‘vNext’.

It’s also notable that Windows 10 build 19044 is available in ISO format, as that’s a preview build of Windows 10 version 21H2. That means that this is the only way to enroll your machine in 21H2 testing. You see, Microsoft started seeding builds to the Release Preview channel, but it’s only for those that had been kicked off of the Beta channel for not meeting the Windows 11 requirements.

Unless you were in the Beta channel on June 24 and got kicked off, there’s no way to enroll. Now, at least you can install the ISO if you want it.

Obviously, ISO images can be useful if you want to do a clean installation of the OS. So now, if you want to get your hands on Windows 11 vNext, you don’t have to install Windows 11 and then enroll in the Dev channel. You can just download the ISO and start fresh.

As usual, there are three editions of Windows 11 (or Windows 10) that you can download. Those include Windows 11, Windows 11 Enterprise, and Windows 11 Home China. And of course, those three come from three channels, including Dev, Beta, and Release Preview. You can download the Windows 11 Insider Preview ISOs here.