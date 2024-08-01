Key Takeaways The new Outlook update includes a Copilot AI assistant for drafting replies and summarizing lengthy emails.

It also includes enhanced email organization features like pinning emails, turning tasks into to-do entries, and following up events.

There's also better Microsoft Office integration with Teams and OneDrive.

If you're a big fan of Outlook, there's a good chance that you either heard about a new version on the horizon, or you managed to get your hands on it and give it a spin. If you haven't seen it yet, Microsoft has some good news for you; it's now available for general release. So, if you've yet to be acquainted with the new Outlook, let's check out everything Microsoft announced on its blog.

Microsoft reveals the new Outlook for Windows

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community blog, Outlook has lots of new features that you can check out now.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is very keen to add its Copilot assistant to its productivity apps, and Outlook is no different. With this update, you can invoke Copilot and ask it to do things for you. For example, if you're stuck on how to reply to someone, you can ask Copilot for a rough draft using the context of the emails that came before. And if someone sent you a lengthy email and you don't have the time to go through it all, you can prod Copilot and have it generate a summary for you.

Microsoft Outlook introduces some handy features for better email organization

Image Credit: Microsoft

The update isn't all AI, though. If you're not a fan of Copilot, you can instead try out some of the new features such as pinning an email to the top of your inbox, which is a handy way to remember to reply to that one email. If an email contains a task that you don't want to forget about, you can drag it to the "My Day" second to turn it into a to-do entry. And if you want to keep tabs on an event but you don't want to say you're definitely going, you can now follow it to keep up with all the goings-on.

Microsoft Outlook integrates better within the Office ecosystem

Image Credit: Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft Office is integrating better with all of your other apps. For example, you can use Microsoft Loop to keep everything synced up with Teams, quickly search for and attach a file from OneDrive by typing an "/" in the body of your email, and a new calendar section where you can see what's on the horizon and let your teammates know when you'll be out of office.