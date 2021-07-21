Microsoft releases new Windows 10 21H2 beta to the Release Preview channel

Today, Microsoft is releasing KB5004296 to the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider Program. It’s the second preview of Windows 10 version 21H2, but as is the case with how enablement package updates work, this cumulative update is also for those on the Release Preview ring that are on version 21H1.

It brings the build number to 19044.1149 or 19043.1149, depending on if you’re on version 21H2 or 21H1, respectively. There also isn’t much that’s new. The main change has to do with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and it just sort of makes things more agnostic. There are fewer specific terms, like “Windows” or “PC”. So instead of seeing something that says, “Getting Windows ready”, it will now say, “Getting things ready”. It’s just meant to be more generic.

Right now, that change is just for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise version 21H2. This isn’t likely something that will come to Windows 10 client. Still, you’re going to get the cumulative update on your machine.

Indeed, these changes are actually going to be hidden inside of next month’s Patch Tuesday update. That’s what a cumulative update is, by definition. It contains everything that came before it. It’s just that those hidden features get lit up with an enablement package when Microsoft ships the Windows 10 21H2 feature update.

Right now, testing of Windows 10 version 21H2 is exclusive to those in the Release Preview ring that were kicked out of the Beta channel. Those are the ones that have computers that didn’t meet the system requirements for Windows 11. Interestingly, with Windows 11 in the Dev channel and Windows 10 version 21H2 in the Release Preview channel, that means that this is one of those rare occasions where the Beta channel is on the oldest version of Windows.

If you were booted from the Beta channel, you can find this update in Windows Update. If not, there’s no way to get this update, and you’ll have to wait for Microsoft to open it up to more users.