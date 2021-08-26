Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 18363.1766 – here’s what’s new

As tends to happen towards the end of a month, Microsoft has released a couple of cumulative updates for Windows 10. These are called cumulative update previews, as they’re completely optional and the changes in them will be rolled into next month’s Patch Tuesday. The Windows 10 versions getting updates are 1909 and 1809, and the updates bring them to build number 18363.1766 and 17763.2145, respectively. These versions of Windows 10 are only supported for Education and Enterprise (for version 1909) and LTSC (for 1809) customers.

For Windows 10 version 1909, the update is labeled as KB5005103 and as mentioned above, it changes the build number to 18363.1766. You can download the update manually here, and it has these highlights:

Updates an issue that prevents the Windows Movies and TV app from playing some videos ( .mp4 files).

Updates an issue that resets syncing for Microsoft OneDrive to "Known folders only" after you install a Windows update.

The full list of fixes in this update can be found below:

Fixes and improvements in Windows 10 build 18393.1766 Addresses an issue that prevents users from tracking Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) activation failures.

Addresses a threading issue that might cause the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) service to stop working when it is under a high load.

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This occurs because of an unhandled access violation that occurs when using the Desired State Configuration (DSC).

Addresses an issue that causes file migration between Distributed File System (DFS) paths that are stored on different volumes to fail. This issue occurs when you implement the migration using PowerShell scripts that use the Move-Item command.

command. Addresses an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from minimizing an application that uses unthemed windows.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Windows Movies and TV app from playing .mp4 media files that contain Pixel Aspect Ration (PAR) information.

Addresses an issue that causes Authentication Mechanism Assurance (AMA) to stop working. This issue occurs when you migrate to Windows Server 2016 (or newer versions of Windows) and when using AMA in conjunction with certificates from Windows Hello for Business.

Addresses an issue that prevents Secure Launch from working on some devices.

Addresses an issue that prevents Code Integrity rules from working correctly when specifying Package Family Name rules in a Code Integrity policy. This issue occurs because of the incorrect handling of case-sensitive names.

Addresses an issue that prevents the ShellHWDetection service from starting on a Privileged Access Workstation (PAW) device and prevents you from managing BitLocker drive encryption.

Addresses an issue in Windows Defender Exploit Protection that prevents some Microsoft Office applications from working on machines that have certain processors.

Addresses an issue that causes the Input Method Editor (IME) toolbar to appear even when the Remote App is closed.

Addresses an issue with a critical exception that the Open File dialog fails to handle. As a result, a Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) application unexpectedly closes.

Addresses an issue that might occur when you configure the policy, “Delete user profiles older than a specified number of days on system restart”. If a user has been signed in for longer than the time specified in the policy, the device might unexpectedly delete profiles at startup.

Addresses an issue with the Microsoft OneDrive sync setting “Always keep on this device”. The setting is unexpectedly reset to “Known folders only” after you install a Windows update.

Addresses an issue that might create duplicate built-in local accounts, such as administrator or guest account, during an in-place upgrade. This issue occurs if you previously renamed those accounts. As a result, the Local Users and Groups MMC snap-in ( lusrmgr.msc ) appears blank with no accounts after the upgrade. This update removes the duplicate accounts from the local Security Account Manager (SAM) database on the affected machines. If the system detected and removed duplicate accounts, it logs a Directory-Services-SAM event, with ID 16986, in the System event log.

Increases the default number of entries in the local security authority (LSA) Lookup Cache to improve lookup performance in high lookup volume scenarios.

Addresses stop error 0x1E in srv2!Smb2CheckAndInvalidateCCFFile .

. Addresses an issue that might cause a system to stop working after a deduplication filter detects damage in a reparse point. This issue occurs because of deduplication driver changes introduced in a previous update.

Addresses an issue with using the robocopy command with the backup option ( /B ) to fix data loss. This issue occurs when the source location contains tiered Azure File Sync files or tiered Cloud Files.

Stops running queries against OneSettings APIs from the obsolete Storage Health feature.

Microsoft isn’t aware of any issues with this update.

As for users on Windows 10 version 1809, they’re getting an update labeled KB5005102, which brings them to build number 17763.2145. You can download the update here, and it includes the following highlights, on of which is the same as for version 1909:

Updates an issue with using the slider control on the File Open or Save dialog when the system language is set to Hebrew. Options about the size of the file and other details are missing.

Updates an issue that resets syncing for Microsoft OneDrive to "Known folders only" after you install a Windows update.

The full list of fixes can be found below:

Fixes and improvements in Windows 10 build 17763.2145 Addresses an issue that prevents users from tracking Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) activation failures.

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This occurs because of an unhandled access violation that occurs when using the Desired State Configuration (DSC).

Addresses an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from minimizing an application that uses unthemed windows.

Addresses an issue that causes Authentication Mechanism Assurance (AMA) to stop working. This issue occurs when you migrate to Windows Server 2016 (or newer versions of Windows) and when using AMA in conjunction with certificates from Windows Hello for Business.

Addresses an issue that prevents Code Integrity rules from working correctly when specifying Package Family Name rules in a Code Integrity policy. This issue occurs because of the incorrect handling of case-sensitive names.

Addresses an issue that prevents the ShellHWDetection service from starting on a Privileged Access Workstation (PAW) device and prevents you from managing BitLocker drive encryption.

Addresses an issue in Windows Defender Exploit Protection that prevents some Microsoft Office applications from working on machines that have certain processors.

Addresses an issue with using the slider control on the File Open or Save dialog when the system language is set to Hebrew. Options about the size of the file and other details are missing.

Addresses an issue that might occur when you configure the policy, "Delete user profiles older than a specified number of days on system restart". If a user has been signed in for longer than the time specified in the policy, the device might unexpectedly delete profiles at startup.

Addresses an issue with the Microsoft OneDrive sync setting “Always keep on this device”. The setting is unexpectedly reset to “Known folders only” after you install a Windows update.

Addresses a race condition in the server message block (SMB) client that might slow the I/O for a connection until the I/O times out.

Unlike Windows 10 build 18363.1766, this update does include a couple of known issues. Here’s what you’ll need to look out for:

Known issues in Windows 10 build 17763.2145 Symptom Workaround After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, “0x800f0982 – PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND.” Uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs. For instructions, see Manage the input and display language settings in Windows 10. Select Check for Updates and install the April 2019 Cumulative Update. For instructions, see Update Windows 10. Note If reinstalling the language pack does not mitigate the issue, reset your PC as follows: Go to the Settings app > Recovery. Select Get Started under the Reset this PC recovery option. Select Keep my Files. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After installing KB5001342 or later, the Cluster Service might fail to start because a Cluster Network Driver is not found. This issue occurs because of an update to the PnP class drivers used by this service. After about 20 minutes, you should be able to restart your device and not encounter this issue.

For more information about the specific errors, cause, and workaround for this issue, please see KB5003571.

As mentioned above, these are optional updates, so you don't need to go and get them. All the changes here will be rolled into next month's Patch Tuesday, so you can just wait for that.