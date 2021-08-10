Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19043.1165 – here’s what’s new

It’s once again the second Tuesday of the month, which means that, for Microsoft, it’s Patch Tuesday. The company is releasing cumulative updates for all supported versions of Windows 10. For most users, this only includes Windows 1o version 21H1, 20H2, and 2004, and they all get the same update. That’s because these versions of Windows all have pretty much the same files, just with certain features enabled in newer versions.

If you’re running Windows 10 version 21H1, 20H2, or 2004, the cumulative update you’ll get is labeled KB5005033, and it brings the build number up to 19043.1165, 19042.1165, or 19041.1165, respectively. You can download the update manually here if you’d rather not depend on Windows Update. There’s only a single highlight in this release, and it’s this:

Updates the default installation privilege requirement so that you must be an administrator to install drivers when using Point and Print.

This fixes a vulnerability in the Windows Print Spooler, and it’s pretty much all that’s new in this release. Microsoft also isn’t mentioning the change that blocks potentially unwanted apps by default, which was announced a few days ago. Here’s a more detailed description of the change:

Changes the default privilege requirement for installing drivers when using Point and Print. After installing this update, you must have administrative privileges to install drivers. If you use Point and Print, see KB5005652, Point and Print Default Behavior Change, and CVE-2021-34481 for more information.

While the aforementioned versions of Windows 10 are the only ones still supported for general consumers, a handful of other versions are still supported for enterprise users. You can find information about the cumulative updates released for other versions of Windows 10 in the table below.

As per usual, Patch Tuesday updates are mandatory, and they’ll eventually install automatically if you don’t do it yourself. Using the manual installation links above can help you plan when to install these updates. Windows 11 isn’t getting any updates today, since preview builds typically have different schedules from general updates. We’ll likely get another Windows 11 update later this week, though.