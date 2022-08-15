Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19044.1947 to the Release Preview channel

Today, Microsoft is releasing a new cumulative update for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel. Specifically, it’s for those that are still on Windows 10, also meaning those that have computers that are ineligible for Windows 11. The update being released is KB5016688, and it brings the build number to 19044.1947.

As usual, it doesn’t contain any new features. Instead, this update focuses on fixes. After all, Windows 10 is pretty much in maintenance mode at this point. From now until its 2025 end of support, we’ll still get our monthly updates, but they’ll only have fixes.

Here’s the full list:

New! We gave IT admins the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features. Additionally, they can now manage language scenarios across several endpoint managers.

New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

We fixed an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.

We fixed a known issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

We fixed an issue that affects transparency in layered windows when you are in High Definition remote applications integrated locally (RAIL) mode.

We fixed an issue that might generate error 0x1E when you shut down or restart a device.

We fixed an issue that causes a subscription activation to fail under certain conditions.

We fixed an issue that might cause some game installations to fail because of a licensing issue.

We fixed an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Microsoft Office applications from opening or causes them to stop working.

We fixed an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.

We fixed an issue that degrades BitLocker performance.

We fixed an issue that causes the Resultant Set of Policy tool (Rsop.msc) to stop working when it processes 1,000 or more “File System” security settings.

We fixed an issue that continues to trust a revoked Attestation Identity Key (AIK) certificate and fails to generate a new certificate.

We fixed an issue that causes the Take a Test app to remove all policies related to lockdown enforcement when you close the app.

We fixed an issue that affects the jump list icon colors in the Search app.

We fixed an issue that affects Focus Assist functionality for applications that run in full screen.

We fixed an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

We fixed a race condition that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) to stop working on Active Directory domain controllers. This issue occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) over Transport Layer Security (TLS) requests that fail to decrypt. The exception code is 0xc0000409 (STATUS_STACK_BUFFER_OVERRUN).

We fixed an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.

We fixed an issue that might cause cldflt.sys to reference invalid memory in race conditions.

e fixed an issue that affects input and output in the Storport driver and might cause your system to stop responding.

This update is for Windows 10 version 21H2, which was released in the second half of 2021. While we’ve heard rumors about an end to the servicing model that we currently know, Microsoft hasn’t announced anything. We do know that there’s another update, version 22H2, that’s slated for later on this year. Until the Redmond firm announces something differently, we should still be assuming that there will be annual updates after that.

Of course, new features are reserved for Windows 11, and presumably Windows 12 whenever that shows up. Windows 10 will reach its end of life in 2025.

As usual, you can grab today’s update through Windows Update. If you’re not on the Windows Insider Program yet, you can go to the Windows Insider Program page in Settings to get started.

Source: Microsoft