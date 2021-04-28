Microsoft releases Windows 10 builds 19042.964, 19041.964 – here’s what’s new

Today, Microsoft is releasing this month’s optional cumulative updates for the latest versions of Windows 10. As is rarely the case, these updates actually have a new feature. They add news and interests to the taskbar, something that Windows Insiders have been testing for a while. Naturally, there’s still a laundry list of fixes.

And frankly, it’s all one update. It’s for anyone that’s on Windows 10 versions 20H2 or 2004, and those users are going to get KB5001391, which will bring the build number to 19042.964 or 19041.964, respectively. You can manually download it here, and these are the highlights:

Introducing news and interests on the Windows 10 taskbar With news and interests on the Windows taskbar, you get quick access to an integrated feed of dynamic content, such as news, weather, sports, and more, that updates throughout the day. You can personalize your feed with relevant content tailored for you. In the coming weeks, you will be able to seamlessly peek into your feed directly from the taskbar throughout your day without disrupting your workflow. For more information, see Personalized content at a glance: Introducing news and interests on the Windows 10 taskbar.

Updates an issue to prevent blank tiles from appearing on the Start menu after updating to a newer version of Windows 10.

Adds the ability to adjust the amount of idle time before a headset goes to sleep in the Settings app for Windows Mixed Reality.

Here’s the full list of fixes:

Addresses an issue that prevents a site from transitioning out of Microsoft Edge IE Mode when expected.

Addresses an issue that fails to remove mandatory profiles completely when you sign out when using the “Delete cached copies of roaming profiles” Group Policy.

Addresses an issue that causes blank tiles to appear on the Start menu with names such as “ms-resource:AppName” or “ms-resource:appDisplayName”. These blank tiles represent the installed applications and appear for approximately 15 minutes after updating to a newer version of Windows 10. Installing this update prevents these blank tiles from appearing on the Start menu.

Addresses an issue with the Microsoft Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) that prevents an app’s custom candidate window from displaying correctly.

Addresses an issue that occurs when you install inventory applications.

Addresses an issue that includes kernel mode rules for .NET applications in Windows Defender Application Control policies. As a result, the generated policies are significantly larger than necessary.

Addresses an issue that causes devices to fail Device Health Attestation.

Addresses an issue that turns off S Mode when you enable System Guard Secure Launch on a system running Windows 10 in S Mode.

Addresses an issue that causes lsass.exe memory usage to grow until the system becomes unusable. This occurs when Transport Layer Security (TLS) resumes a session.

Addresses an issue with a race condition between Task Scheduler and the Workstation Service. As a result, users cannot automatically join a hybrid Azure Active Directory (AAD) domain and error 0x80070490 is generated.

Addresses an issue that causes Azure Active Directory authentication to fail after signing in on Windows Virtual Desktop machines.

Addresses an issue that causes AAD Work Accounts to unexpectedly disappear from certain apps such Microsoft Teams or Microsoft Office.

Addresses an issue that accidently triggers hybrid AAD joining when the Group Policy “Register domain-joined computers as devices” is set to DISABLED. For more information, see Post configuration tasks for Hybrid Azure AD join.

Addresses an issue with a partial Service Connection Point (SCP) configuration that causes dsregcmd.exe to stop working. This issue occurs because of a case-sensitive domain ID name comparison that occurs when joining a hybrid Azure Active Directory domain using single sign-on (SSO).

Adds the ability to adjust the amount of idle time before a headset goes to sleep in the Settings app for Windows Mixed Reality.

Addresses an issue that might generate a stop error when Docker containers run with process isolation.

Addresses an issue that causes automatic enrollment and certificate retrieval to fail with the error, “The parameter is incorrect.”

Addresses an issue that might cause Microsoft Defender Application Guard virtual machines to stop responding when Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Office opens a document. This issue might occur on some devices or in drivers that utilize GPU Hardware Accelerated Scheduling.

Addresses an issue that prevents some media players from playing content on hybrid devices that are running with dGPU on iGPU displays.

Addresses an issue with race conditions that cause high CPU usage. As a result, the system stops working and deadlocks occur.

Addresses an issue with a deadlock in the New Technology File System (NTFS).

Addresses an issue that causes DWM.exe to stop working in some cases.

to stop working in some cases. Improves the Windows Server Storage Migration Service by: Adding support for migration from NetApp FAS arrays to Windows Servers and clusters. Resolving multiple issues and improving reliability.For more information, see Storage Migration Service overview.

Addresses an issue that might prevent an application screen from working when using a Remote Desktop ActiveX control that is embedded in an HTML page.

As usual when it’s not Patch Tuesday, this is an optional update. That means that when you check for updates, you’ll be presented with an option to install it. If you ignore it, the update won’t install. These fixes will simply be rolled into next month’s mandatory Patch Tuesday update.

This update is also available for Windows Insiders on the Release Preview or Beta channels. If you’re on the Beta channel, you’ll be on Windows 10 version 21H1, so this will take you to build 19043.964. If you’re on the Release Preview channel, you’ll either be on 20H2 or 21H1, depending on the options you choose, so you can be on builds 19042.964 or 19043.964.