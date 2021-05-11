Microsoft releases Windows 10 builds 19042.985, 18363.1556 – here’s what’s new

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, and that makes it Patch Tuesday. Every supported version of Windows 10 is getting new cumulative updates today. That includes versions 1507, 1607, 1803, 1809, 1909, 2004, and 20H2. However, after today, Windows 10 versions 1803 and 1809 will drop off of the list.

If you’re on Windows 10 version 20H2 or 2004, you’re going to get KB5003173, bringing the build number to 19042.985 or 19041.985, respectively. You can manually download it here, and these are the highlights:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates security for Bluetooth drivers.

Here’s the full list of fixes:

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, Windows Media, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

Note that these updates are all cumulative, so they also have the laundry list of fixes found in this month’s optional updates.

If you’re still on Windows 10 version 1909, this month’s Patch Tuesday update is KB5003169, bringing the build number to 18363.1556. Note that this is the last update you’ll receive unless you’re on Windows 10 Enterprise or Education. You can manually download the update here, and these are the highlights:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates an issue that might cause scroll bar controls to appear blank on the screen and not function.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates security for Bluetooth drivers.

Here’s the full list of fixes:

Addresses an issue that might cause scroll bar controls to appear blank on the screen and not function. This issue affects 32-bit applications running on 64-bit Windows 10 (WOW64) that create scroll bars using a superclass of the USER32.DLL SCROLLBAR window class. This issue also affects HScrollBar and VScrollBar controls and classes derived from System.Windows.Forms.ScrollBar . A memory usage increase of up to 4 GB might occur in 64-bit applications when you create a scroll bar control.

window class. This issue also affects and controls and classes derived from . A memory usage increase of up to 4 GB might occur in 64-bit applications when you create a scroll bar control. Security updates Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

Finally, there are several updates available on versions of Windows 10 that aren’t supported for Home and Pro SKUs. These are updates available for Enterprise and Education SKUs or for Long-Term Servicing options.

Being that these are Patch Tuesday updates, they’re mandatory. If you don’t opt into installing them, they’ll install automatically at some point.

Also note that since consumers on Windows 10 version 1909 won’t get updates after today, that means that only two versions of the OS will be supported, 2004 and 20H2. However, later this month, Windows 10 version 21H1 is set to launch, although all three supported versions will get the same cumulative updates.