Microsoft releases Windows 11 22H2 cumulative update to Release Preview

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22621.169 to the Release Preview channel. It’s a cumulative update for the RTM build for Windows 11 version 22H2, and as usual, it contains a bunch of fixes.

There are several such updates floating around the Release Preview channel, because there are several tiers in that channel. Those that don’t meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11 are still testing Windows 10 builds, and those that haven’t opted into testing version 22H2 are testing the latest updates for version 21H2. Those updates will eventually show up to non-Insiders later on this month as an optional update, and then as a mandatory update next month on Patch Tuesday.

Of course, that’s not actually the case with this particular build, since Windows 11 version 22H2 isn’t available to non-Insiders just yet. That’s someting that we’re going to see later on this year, probably in October or so.

As usual, Windows 11 build 22621.169 contains a whole bunch of fixes. While there have been features in cumulative updates before, there aren’t any front-facing ones here.

Windows 11 build 22621.169 Fixes New! We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO.

We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO. New! We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations.

We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations. New! We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations.

We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations. We updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders

cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders We enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation. We fixed an issue that causes the Take Photo button to disappear when you use a common file dialog to open the camera.

We fixed an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

We fixed an issue that causes install from media (IFM) creation for Active Directory to fail with the error, “2101 JET_errCallbackFailed”.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. The password reset fails with an error such as, “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation. We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (AD LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. When you try to reset someone else’s password and you are authenticated using a simple bind, the password reset fails. The error is like, “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We fixed an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from being available in Windows Sandbox.

As usual, you can get this update through Windows Update. If you’re not on the Release Preview channel, you can go to Settings -> Windows Update -> Windows Insider Program to enroll. Then, you can opt into testing out Windows 11 version 22H2 to get to this update, but you’ll find lots of new features first.

