Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22000.376 – here’s what’s new

It’s Patch Tuesday, and you know what that means. Every supported Microsoft product is getting an update today, and of course, that includes Windows 11 version 21H2. As with all Patch Tuesday updates, this is mandatory.

Those on Windows 11 will see KB5008215, which brings the build number to 22000.376. You can manually download it here, and these are the highlights:

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

The actual list of fixes doesn’t say much:

This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

Strangely, Microsoft has actually made a video about the changelog for this update. In the video, it said that it added Emoji 13.1 with the new Fluent 2D designs. In fact, there’s actually more in the video than there is in the changelog, a lot more.

That’s sadly par for the course. Microsoft releases C and D week updates throughout the month, and those are optional. Since updates are cumulative, those fixes and features just get rolled into the mandatory Patch Tuesday update if you don’t take them. When those updates are released, that’s the time that Microsoft actually talks about what’s in them. So, when it comes to the actual Patch Tuesday update, the changelog is somewhat opaque.

You can get this update now by manually installing it or checking for updates in Windows Update. However, if you don’t do that, it’s still a mandatory update. That means that at some point, it’s just going to install overnight. There will be a new optional update later on this month, as always.

As for Windows 10, support for version 2004 ended today. It still got its final patch, and of course, everything newer got patches as well. If you are still on version 2004, you should definitely be upgrading to something newer this month.