Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22000.556, fixing bug that keeps files after reset

Today is the second Tuesday of the month, and that makes it Patch Tuesday, the day that all supported Microsoft software gets updated. Along with several versions of Windows 10, there’s one version of Windows 11 that’s getting a patch today.

If you’re on Windows 11 version 21H2, which is the only one that shipped, you’ll get KB5011493, bringing the build number to 22000.556. You can manually download it here.

There’s only one highlight:

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

The full list of fixes isn’t very long either:

Addresses a known issue that occurs when you attempt to reset a Windows device and its apps have folders that contain reparse data, such as Microsoft OneDrive or Microsoft OneDrive for Business. When you select Remove everything, files that have been downloaded or synced locally from Microsoft OneDrive might not be deleted. Some devices might take up to seven (7) days after you install this update to fully address the issue and prevent files from persisting after a reset. For immediate effect, you can manually trigger Windows Update Troubleshooter using the instructions in Windows Update Troubleshooter.

It’s not unsurprising that the changelog is short. Patch Tuesday updates tend to be that way, with a much longer changelog in the C and D week updates. Of course, those fixes get folded into the Patch Tuesday update, hence the word ‘cumulative’ in the name of the update.

One issue that got fixed is a bug where files might still be present after you reset a Windows PC. This issue only affected files that were synced in OneDrive, and it was discovered last month.

As usual, this update is mandatory. That means that while you can go and manually install this via Windows Update now, it will install automatically at some point if you don’t.