Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22000.643 with notification improvements

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, making it Patch Tuesday. Indeed, if you like updating Microsoft products (and who doesn’t?), it should be your favorite day of the month. That’s because every supported Microsoft product that exists is getting an update. For Windows 11, there’s only one version still, although there will be a second supported version later on this year.

If you’re on Windows 11 version 21H2, you’re going to get KB5012592, bringing the build number to 22000.613. You can manually download it here.

First of all, the changelog really doesn’t say anything about what’s new. The only thing highlighted is that there are security fixes, and of course, this includes everything that we got with last month’s ‘D’ week update, which was optional. The big difference here is that Patch Tuesday updates are mandatory, so if you skipped that one, this one will install automatically at some point.

Microsoft did publish a video with everything that’s new, and there are a few things. Windows 11 can now show you four toast notifications at a time, with three of them being high priority and one being normal priority. Also, if you search for widgets, you’ll get to its Settings page.

There’s a notable fix for OneDrive. Previously, there was a bug that caused a file to lose focus if you renamed it. You’d have to click the file to select it again, which isn’t a serious issue, but it’s a nuisance. That issue has been fixed with this update.

That’s about it for this one. There’s really nothing in here that wasn’t already included in the March preview update, at least according to the changelog.

You can grab today’s update by going to Windows Update and checking for updates, or you can download the file from the Update Catalog and install it manually. Or you can just ignore it, and it will install automatically at some point.