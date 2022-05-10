Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22000.675 for Patch Tuesday

Today is the second Tuesday of the month, and that makes it Patch Tuesday. It also means that all supported software from Microsoft is getting updated. That includes Windows 11, of course.

If you’re on Windows 11, you’ll get KB5013943, bringing the build number to 22000.675. You can manually download it here.

As usual, there’s really nothing of note that’s new, or at least nothing front-facing. The highlights are security updates, which are unnamed. There are a couple of other improvements:

Addresses a known issue that might cause issues for some .NET Framework 3.5 apps or prevent those apps from opening. The affected apps use certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) components.

Addresses a known issue that might cause your screen to flicker if you start your device in Safe Mode. Components that rely on explorer.exe, such as File Explorer, the Start menu, and the taskbar, might be affected and appear unstable.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Other than that, all of the fixes were previously outlined in last month’s optional update. Everything that was in that update has been bundled into this one, hence the nature of a cumulative update. The big difference is that this one is mandatory.

There’s also a video that comes alongside comes alongside it, which actually leaked earlier today. It focuses mostly on Microsoft Edge tips, not even anything that’s new in the browser. There are a few things that focus on today’s Patch Tuesday update, such as fixes for video subtitles, the weather widget, and minimizing and maximizing windows.

As mentioned above, this update is mandatory like all Patch Tuesday updates. You can check for updates in Windows Update to get it, or you can download it and install it manually. But, if you don’t do that, the update will automatically install at some point.

Source: Microsoft