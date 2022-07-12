Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22000.795 for Patch Tuesday

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, and that makes it Patch Tuesday, the day that Microsoft releases updates for all of its supported products. That includes Windows 11, of course, and as of right now, there’s still only one version that gets updates. That’s because unlike how Windows 10 worked until recently, Windows 11 only gets one update a year with the next one coming in the fall.

If you’re on Windows 11 version 21H2, also known as the original version, you’re going to get KB5015814, bringing the build number to 22000.795. You can manually download it here, and there’s only one listed highlight:

Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

The reason that the changelog is so barebones isn’t because there isn’t much in the update. It’s because Microsoft just doesn’t list the changes anymore. As the firm has always done, it released a preview update toward the end of last month, and that included a much lengthier set of release notes. These days, Microsoft expects you to go back and look at those notes, rather than including them in the Patch Tuesday changelog.

One new feature noted is search highlights, something that we’ve now heard a lot about with Insider testing. It’s going to add things like holidays, anniversaries, and other important regional or global moments to your search. For companies, it’s going to add things like people and files.

As mentioned above, Microsoft will be releasing its first feature update to Windows 11 this fall. It will be known as version 22H2, and it will bring with it several new features like folders in the Start Menu. It’s already being tested in the Beta and Release Preview channels of the Windows Insider Program, and yes, those channels are getting a similar update for Patch Tuesday as well.

Source: Microsoft