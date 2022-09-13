Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22000.978 for Patch Tuesday

Today is the second Tuesday of the month, so that means that new Windows updates are rolling out. That’s right; it’s Patch Tuesday. If you’re on Windows 10 or Windows 11, it’s time to check for updates.

As usual, hese updates are chock full of fixes. While Microsoft has been known to drop a few minor features in these cumulative updates over the past year or so, this is not one of those times. You’ll be getting fixes, and you’ll just have to settle for a more stable experience.

If you’re on Windows 11, you’re going to get KB5017328, which will bring the build number to 22000.978. You can manually download it here, and these are the highlights:

Addresses a known issue that affects Microsoft accounts (MSA). The web dialog that you use to sign in or sign out might not appear. This issue occurs on devices that have installed KB5016691.

Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

That’s not all though, because Microsoft actually doesn’t publish the full changelogs anymore. Instead, it expects you to look at the release notes from the previous preview update. There’s another fix for an issue that caused USB printers to not function properly, there’s a fix for Windows 11 SE Store applications not being trusted, there’s a fix for Bluetooth headsets not working, and finally, there’s a fix for an issue in Edge that caused it to stop responding when using IE Mode.

Of course, Windows 10 users are getting a new cumulative update as well. If you’re on version 21H2, 21H1, or 20H2, you’ll get KB5017308, bringing the build number to 19044.2006, 19043.2006, or 19042.2006. Microsoft only said that this fixes some security issues.

As usual, these are mandatory updates. While you can install them manually, or you can get them via Windows Update, they’ll be installed automatically at some point if you don’t take any action.