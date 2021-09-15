Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22458 to the Dev channel with fixes

It’s Wednesday, and that means that it’s time for a new Windows 11 Insider Preview build in the Dev channel. This week’s build is 22458, and as usual, there isn’t much that’s new. In fact, most new features that show up in the Dev channel are going to show up after the new OS ships on October 5.

The one physical change to the OS is that when you hit the power menu in Start, there’s a new option for ‘Sign-in Options’. This adds to Sleep, Shut Down, and Restart, of course.

Aside from that, it’s all about fixes. There’s a long list of things that got fixed in Windows 11 build 22458.

Windows 11 build 22458 Fixes [Start] Fixed an underlying issue that was impacting Start reliability. [Search] Folders with # in folder name can now be added to indexing. [Settings] Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash sometimes when trying to open the Display page.

Clicking “More about refresh rate” in Advanced Display Settings now opens the support page it’s supposed to.

Fixed an issue where the Location page in Settings wasn’t showing warning text explaining why the location services setting was greyed out if it was greyed out.

Changes made to preferences under Manage App Execution Alias in Settings should now be preserved.

Fixed a couple typos in the output of dll (Issue #206). [Windowing] Mitigated an issue that could make certain games unexpectedly crash when using ALT + Enter (i.e., switch between full screen and windowed) during with Auto HDR enabled. [Other] Addressed an issue that was causing text truncation in the Encrypting File System window in certain cases.

Fixed a rare scenario that could result in an uninstalled in-box app unexpectedly reappearing after reboot.

Appx commandlets should now work with PowerShell 7.0+ (Issue #13138).

Of course, being a Dev channel build, there’s also a long list of known issues.

Windows 11 build 22458 Known Issues [General] We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X’s to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some devices to bug check with DRIVER_PNP_WATCHDOG error when attempting to update to a recent build. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

System is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (WIN + X). [Taskbar] IMPORTANT: Icons on the Taskbar are shifted to the side when in the default center alignment, resulting in them getting cut off by the “show hidden icons” button when too many apps are open.

The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box. [File Explorer] If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as “Open with.” [Widgets] The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors. [Windows Sandbox] We’re investigating an issue in which Windows Sandbox may not launch for some Insiders after upgrading to this build. [Microsoft Store] We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store. [Windows Subsystem for Linx (WSL) & Hyper-V] We’re investigating reports of both WSL2 and Hyper-V not working on this build on ARM64 PCs such as the Surface Pro X.

Microsoft did also talk about a new Tips app, which has 114 new tips in it. It also includes Acrylic transparency, along with the other UX element that you’d expect for a Windows 11 refresh, such as rounded corners. There’s also a new Tips widget that you can find in the Widgets panel, and Microsoft says that the app will power pop-ups throughout the OS.

As always, you can grab today’s build from Windows Update if you’re on the Dev channel, and if you’re not, you can enroll via the Windows Insider Program tab in Settings. In Microsoft’s blog post, it did clear up some housekeeping issues, such as that the Dev channel can’t roll back to the Beta channel without doing a factory reset, that prerelease builds come with a watermark on the desktop, and more.