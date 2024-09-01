Key Takeaways Microsoft Remote Desktop is being renamed to Windows App.

Users are unhappy with Microsoft's decision to change the name.

Change only affects the remote desktop app on systems other than Windows.

If you want to access Windows while on another operating system, there's always the Microsoft Remote Desktop app. As the name suggests, it lets you access a Windows machine regardless of what kind of machine you're on. Well, we say "as the name suggests," but the app has received a name change, and people aren't very happy with Microsoft's decision-making.

Microsoft Remote Desktop has been renamed to "Windows App" on other operating systems

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has now renamed its Remote Desktop app on other operating systems to "Windows App." Some may say that its simplicity describes what it does elegantly - it's an app that lets you use Windows. Others, however, are far less impressed.

In a thread on the unofficial Windows subreddit, user /u/Jimbuscus posted a screenshot showing the name change notification. Users in the comments noted that people who use Microsoft's remote desktop software on Windows won't see it renamed to "Windows App." This change only applies to the remote desktop app designed to run on other operating systems, like iOS.

Some people speculated that the notification was a mistake or even faked, but it turns out that Microsoft updated its Learn documentation to refer to the app as "Windows App." And if the comments on that post are anything to go by, people really don't like the change.

If you've never given the remote desktop app a try, be sure to check out our guide on how to use Remote Desktop on Windows 11 a try. And if you'd rather use a third-party app to avoid using the Windows app, you can try installing Parsec on your devices instead.