Key Takeaways Cortana is officially removed from Windows 11 in the latest Canary Channel build, as Microsoft had previously announced. But there are other surprising tweaks, like a scrollable view of Quick Settings and an interactive cards feature on the Settings app homepage.

Additional changes and fixes in the build include improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Linux, resolving various issues with File Explorer crashes, fixing desktop icon glitches, and enhancing File Explorer performance.

However, there are three known issues in this build. Rolling back to a previous build may cause issues with the Start Menu and Settings app. There are also reports of problems with the print queue and some games not loading correctly.

Another Windows Insider build, with the ability to summon Copilot using Alt+Tab, was also released.

The end of Cortana on Windows has arrived. Microsoft has officially removed the Cortana app on Windows 11 with the latest Windows 11 Canary Channel build. The same build also brings some tweaks like a new Settings homepage and new ways to switch between your Quick Settings.

Once you update to Windows 11 Canary Channel build 25967, you should notice that Cortana will be gone entirely. Microsoft first announced this change back in August, so this isn't all too surprising. What is surprising, though, are some of the other tweaks in this build. Microsoft is trying out a scrollable view of Quick Settings. Not everyone will see it, but this is part of Microsoft's evaluating of the effectiveness of different layouts. So now, instead of having to edit the list to add new quick actions, you can simply go through the scrollable list of quick actions. Check it out below.

Source: Microsoft

The other surprising thing in this build (depending on how you look at it) is the new Settings app. This has been tested with the other Windows insider channels, and it gives you interactive cards on the Settings home page. It's not new, though. Other changes and fixes in this build can be seen below.

System Components currently listed in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps page, have moved to its own page under Settings > System > System Components .

. The September 2023 update for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) has been rolled out and includes networking improvements in the latest Insider Preview builds. See this blog post for more details.

Fixed an issue which was causing Insiders to see bugchecks (green screens) in recent Canary Channel builds when shutting down, logging out, or restarting.

Fixed a white flash when opening File Explorer in dark mode, as well as an issue where File Explorer could get stuck with the wrong colors after switching between light and dark mode.

Fixed a few issues that were leading to explorer.exe crashes.

Fixed an issue where File Explorer sorting changes wouldn’t persist in folders after you navigated away and back.

Fixed an issue that was causing icons on the desktop to turn into white generic icons until you refreshed the desktop.

Did some work to help improve File Explorer performance, including fixing a memory leak that would impact performance over time, and fixing an issue where the tab would get stuck with a loading icon even though loading was finished.

Visual refresh of Windows license pages: We’ve improved the look and feel of Windows license pages in the Microsoft Store to be consistent with Windows 11. The pages provide comparison tables between Windows editions to help make it easier to choose what license is best for you. read more

If you're planning on downloading this build, there are three known issues. If you opt to roll back to a previous build after downloading this one, the Start Menu or Settings app might not work right. Microsoft is also looking into reports that the print queue isn't working right, and that some games might not load right. This wasn't the only Windows Insider build this week. Microsoft also rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23560 to the Dev Channel. That build brings the option to summon Copilot with Alt+Tab.