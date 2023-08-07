Key Takeaways Microsoft has removed 44 Intel Xeon CPUs from the list of supported processors for Windows 11.

These CPUs are not commonly found in everyday PCs but are instead used in servers.

While consumers are not likely to be impacted, it is still strange to see Microsoft remove these CPUs without providing an explanation.

Microsoft recently made some changes to the Windows 11 supported processors webpage that have caught the attention of eagle-eyed Windows users. The company has apparently removed 44 total Intel CPUs from the list seen on the webpage, though most of the CPUs aren't found on everyday PCs, and are rather Xeon parts used in servers.

Windows 11 only runs on hardware powered by either 8th-generation Intel CPUs or newer, or Ryzen 2000 series CPUs or newer, and the newly removed CPUs happen to be based on 8th-generation Intel parts, released back in 2018. Spotted by Neowin, the full list can be seen below. Again, since these are Xeon CPUs, you shouldn't really be impacted as a consumer, but it is rather strange to see Microsoft suddenly remove these CPUs from the list of supported Intel CPUs without saying why. We reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Intel Xeon E-2104G

Intel Xeon E-2124

Intel Xeon E-2124G

Intel Xeon E-2126G

Intel Xeon E-2134

Intel Xeon E-2136

Intel Xeon E-2144G

Intel Xeon E-2146G

Intel Xeon E-2174G

Intel Xeon E-2176G

Intel Xeon E-2176M

Intel Xeon E-2186G

Intel Xeon E-2186M

Intel Xeon E-2224

Intel Xeon E-2224G

Intel Xeon E-2226G

Intel Xeon E-2226GE

Intel Xeon E-2234

Intel Xeon E-2236

Intel Xeon E-2244G

Intel Xeon E-2246G

Intel Xeon E-2254ME

Intel Xeon E-2254ML

Intel Xeon E-2274G

Intel Xeon E-2276G

Intel Xeon E-2276M

Intel Xeon E-2276ME

Intel Xeon E-2276ML

Intel Xeon E-2278G

Intel Xeon E-2278GE

Intel Xeon E-2278GEL

Intel Xeon E-2286G

Intel Xeon E-2286M

Intel Xeon E-2288G

Intel Xeon E-2314

Intel Xeon E-2324G

Intel Xeon E-2334

Intel Xeon E-2336

Intel Xeon E-2356G

Intel Xeon E-2374G

Intel Xeon E-2378

Intel Xeon E-2378G

Intel Xeon E-2386G

Intel Xeon E-2388G read more

There's always the chance that the removal of these Intel Xeon parts was just a mistake, but with so many CPUs being removed at once, this is doubtful. We hope Microsoft can shed some light on the situation because this has been a source of controversy in the past. It's also concerning that the company could just remove supported CPUS as it sees fit. As you might recall, the Windows 11 minimum system requirements were huge issue when Windows 11 first launched. Many were upset that perfectly fine hardware could not run the operating system due to Microsoft's minimum CPU requirements.

So, what does the removal of these CPUs mean for those who do have hardware with these Xeon CPUs? Well, it's not much. Devices with the CPUs should still keep working fine, but will just be ineligible for featured updates, and even security updates.