Every so often, Microsoft will remove a pretty useful feature from one of its apps. Sometimes, they evaporate for seemingly no reason, and sometimes, the feature just wasn't seeing enough use to justify continuing its support. Today, we're seeing an example of the latter case: Microsoft has announced that it's sunsetting the Microsoft Defender VPN feature at the end of February. It's a move that's bound to prompt a lot of questions, including "When on Earth did Microsoft Defender get a VPN feature?"

Microsoft Defender VPN is going away on February 28th

As announced on Microsoft Support, the company is scrapping the VPN feature on Defender. The company doesn't really say why:

Why is Microsoft removing the privacy protection (VPN) feature from the Microsoft Defender app? Our goal is to ensure you, and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs.

There's a good chance the company did this because people weren't using the feature, to which I say that it's likely that it didn't see enough use because people didn't know this thing existed until now. Regardless, now is a pretty bad time to learn that Microsoft Defender had a VPN feature, as we now have a month to use it before it's removed from the Windows, iOS, and Android versions of the app.

If you're one of the rare few who got to use this feature before it was axed, don't fret. While it must have been useful to use a VPN bundled in with Windows' built-in security suite, there are still plenty of fish in the sea. Check out our selection of the best VPN services to find your next favorite app.