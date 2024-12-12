I think my calendar organization skills improved when devices learned what addresses and event times look like. I no longer need to remember to make an entry; just highlight the important bit, and the operating system will create a new calendar entry. If you liked how Windows 11 handled this feature, we have some bad news for you: it's going away, and we're still unsure why.

Microsoft is getting rid of suggested actions on Windows 11

The Redmond giant announced the change on Microsoft Learn in a living document titled "Deprecated features for Windows client." This document acts as a graveyard for Windows features that Microsoft has pulled the plug on, and if anything new gets thrown on the trash heap, it'll appear here.

Microsoft has recently added the following entry to the list of deprecated features:

Suggested actions Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are deprecated and will be removed in a future Windows 11 update.

If you haven't tried this feature before, suggested actions appear whenever you copy something that Windows 11 detects as a future date or a phone number. The suggested actions depend on what you copied; for example, if you grab a date, it'll ask if you want to add it to your calendar app for easy organization. Copying a number will have Windows suggest an app to call it. It was a pretty handy tool, seemingly removed for no reason.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has discarded a handy Windows 11 feature. Earlier this year, we saw the company take the axe to Windows Subsystem for Android, which was a huge selling point for the operating system before Windows 11's release.