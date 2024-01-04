Key Takeaways WordPad is being removed from Windows 11 and will not be reinstallable, marking the end of an era for the long-neglected app.

The announcement was made in the patch notes for Windows 11 Insider build 26020, which also introduced other exciting features.

Users still have time before WordPad is completely scrubbed off their PCs, as the update is currently in the early testing phase and has yet to be released to the general public.

Let's be honest; WordPad hasn't had it good in recent years. Microsoft had already ceased updating WordPad in 2023, which was regarded as the day WordPad was on the way out. Now, the company is finally removing WordPad from Windows 11, and worst of all, it's going to stop you from reinstalling the app ever again.

Microsoft says goodbye to WordPad

Microsoft announced this change on the Windows Insider Blog, as part of the patch notes for Windows 11 Insider build 26020. The update introduces a lot of great features, such as an enhanced voice access tool and natural TTS voices. However, hidden away within the notes is the official declaration of WordPad's demise:

Starting with this build, the WordPad and People apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS. In a future flight, WordPad will be removed on upgrade. WordPad will not be reinstallable. WordPad is a deprecated Windows feature.

Fortunately, the handful of WordPad fans out there still have time before the app is scrubbed off of their PCs. The build is currently on the Canary branch of the Windows 11 Insider program, which is the earliest testing phase for the operating system. The update still needs to go through the Beta and Dev channels before it's released to the general public.

If you do like WordPad, now is a good time to jump ship before Microsoft removes the app entirely. Fortunately, the Notepad app on Windows isn't going anywhere, and there's an app called Notepad++ that does an even better job than Microsoft's offerings. And while you're at it, you can update your typing hardware with one of the best keyboards out there.