Key Takeaways Microsoft rebrands Edge on Android and iOS as "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser" to emphasize its AI capabilities.

The name change doesn't come with immediate updates to AI features, suggesting that further enhancements may be introduced gradually.

Microsoft's rebranding indicates a broader focus on AI in its products, with Edge serving as a foundation for future AI tools and technologies.

With Microsoft sources claiming that the company is bringing in its "first true next-gen AI PCs" in 2024, it already seemed like this year would be the year that the Redmond giant implements artificial intelligence within all of its products. However, it appears that the company was keen to get started as soon as 2023 ended. The company has rebranded Microsoft Edge on Android and iOS to "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser," and this will likely be just the start of Microsoft's year of artificial intelligence tools.

Microsoft Edge gets a new name on mobile devices

The change was spotted by Tierney Cyren who made a post on X about their findings. It appears that, for the time being, the only thing that changed with the app is the name. However, with Microsoft recently updating Copilot on Edge for mobile to become almost as powerful as the desktop version of Copilot, the company likely decided that now was a good time to advertise that its browser features AI.

The name change didn't seem to come with any significant updates to its AI capabilities. It's more likely that we'll see Microsoft introduce smaller AI tools to the browser over time, and the name change is merely foundation work to set up consumer expectations for the browser. Either way, it's clear that Microsoft wants 2024 to be a big year for AI across its entire product line, and Edge will likely just be the start.