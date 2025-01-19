Summary Microsoft rebrands from "Microsoft 365 Office" to "Microsoft 365 Copilot."

The change includes a logo switch from a blue hexagon to a Copilot logo with an "M365" tag.

Microsoft is focusing on the AI initiative, integrating Copilot into the base plan.

Back in December, Microsoft gave out a small warning. It stated that it planned to rebrand its entire productivity line from "Microsoft 365 Office" to "Microsoft 365 Copilot," and people didn't really gel with the idea. Well, seems Microsoft didn't really care, as it has given the green light to begin rebranding everyone's apps to a more Copilot-focused brand.

Microsoft 365 Office is now Microsoft 365 Copilot

As spotted by Windows Latest, your Office apps are now going to look a lot more Copilot-y in the coming days. This includes changing the Microsoft 365 Office logo from the blue hexagon to the Copilot logo with a small "M365" tag at the bottom right.

Long-time fans of Microsoft will know that Office has gone through a few name changes already, so why is it going through yet another one? Well, it's no secret that Microsoft is going all-in on its AI initiative. In fact, Microsoft 365 users recently learned that the subscription price is going up for the first time in 13 years, purely because Microsoft is adding Copilot integration into the base plan instead of relying on people subscribing to Copilot Pro.

There's a very high chance that we're only just scratching the surface with this rebrand. After all, given how the company changed the logo to match Copilot's, there's a good chance it will want people to use the suite as a Copilot-powered app first and a productivity app second. The question is, will the people warm up to the idea of Office putting the AI tools ahead of basic functionality? We can't say for sure right now, but we can say that if it doesn't pan out, Microsoft will have a lot of re-rebranding to do.