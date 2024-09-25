Key Takeaways Microsoft is reportedly developing a news presenter-like version of Copilot.

The aim is for Copilot to act as an aggregator of daily information and news without requiring prompts.

This pivot towards personalized, information-gathering AI is also seen in Amazon and Google's AI offerings.

As the general public gets used to AI assistants, companies are learning how people interact with them and how they can be of most use. One recurring thing we've seen is a pivot toward AI becoming a personalized information processor that can gather lots of data and then present it in a personable manner. Now, reports are coming in that Microsoft is also hopping on the train and developing a news presenter-like version of Copilot for your mobile phone.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a news presenter version of Copilot

The news broke on The Verge, which cites "Multiple sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans." The Redmond giant is reportedly trying out a brand new version of the Copilot app that acts more like an information aggregate than an assistant. The idea is that it would keep you topped up with daily information and news without you prompting it, with The Verge giving an example where Copilot gives you the latest scores of your favorite sports without you explicitly asking for them.

It seems the potential Copilot revamp will operate on what you tell it you like, plus some content clues on how you interact with the data it gives you. It gives off the same feeling as a personalized feed like TikTok's "For You" page, where you feed it some of your personal interests and it will further sculpt your information stream based on your interactions.

As I mentioned above, this isn't the first time we've seen a company tweaking their AI to be a news presenter. Amazon is reportedly planning to get into the AI game with a model called "Remarkable Alexa," and its main focus will be on scouring the internet for news and compiling it into a digest. Plus, Google can now turn your study material into a podcast where two AI hosts break down the data in a more understandable format.