It isn't fully clear whether Microsoft is going to kill the Control Panel in favor of the more modern Settings app on Windows. However, when it comes to support for legacy DRM services on some older versions of Windows, Microsoft isn't clouded by confusion about their final fate. The software giant has made it official that legacy DRM services are being deprecated.

How will the lack of support for legacy DRM services impact you?

Microsoft has announced the deprecation of legacy DRM services, used by older Windows operating systems, including Windows 7 and 8, Windows Media Player, and Silverlight clients. That effectively means the DRM services are still functional, but they're no longer in active development and will eventually stop working.

So, what happens when legacy DRM services are fully phased out, you ask? Well, as mentioned by Microsoft on its Learn website, there will be some big playback restrictions as a result of this change. For example, playback of protected content in the legacy Windows Media Player on Windows 7 won't work when DRM services stop working. Similar restrictions will also come into effect for Silverlight and Windows 8 clients. Additionally, if you use Silverlight or Windows 8 to stream content to Xbox 360, it won't work anymore when DRM services stop working. Last but not least, "playback of protected content ripped from a personal CD on Windows 7 clients using Windows Media Player" will also be unplayable.

You can bypass these playback limitations

You can easily bypass these playback restrictions in multiple ways. One of the things you can do is switch to a newer version of Windows for more modern media playback. In that case, if you've an old PC running Windows 8 or 7, you're better off choosing Windows 10.