Key Takeaways Microsoft is improving the Keyboard Manager in PowerToys by allowing users to assign custom hotkeys to launch apps or open websites.

The upcoming update will let users set optional rules when opening an app, such as setting a launch argument or opening the app minimized.

Microsoft has only just released a new version of PowerToys a month ago, but the company is still working hard on adding even more great features. In the last update, Microsoft added a new feature to the Keyboard Manager that lets users set up custom text strings that paste when they use a custom hotkey. Now, the company is working on a new feature for custom keyboard hotkeys that launch apps and websites.

As spotted by the German tech website Deskmodder, Microsoft is enhancing how people use the Keyboard Manager in PowerToys. The new update will let users assign a custom hotkey that launches an executable when pressed. You can set it up to boot up a productivity suite on an office PC or launch your favorite games on your gaming PC. Keyboard Manager will let you assign some optional rules when opening the app, such as setting a launch argument or opening the app minimized.

Keyboard Manager will also let you assign a URL to a specific hotkey of your choice. When you press the hotkey, Keyboard Manager will automatically open the website in your browser of choice. If set up properly, you may never need to rely on browser bookmarks ever again. Just hit your custom hotkey and Windows will automatically boot up your default browser and navigate to the chosen URL.

Alongside this, Microsoft released a demo of the Keyboard Manager visual revamp. You can see the visual direction Microsoft is taking with PowerToys, alongside an example of how to set up a keyboard shortcut to launch an app or visit a website.

If you're new to PowerToys, you're missing out. PowerToys is an official Microsoft app that adds advanced tools to Windows. We covered some ways PowerToys can level up your Windows experience, so if you find the default Windows tools lacking, it's well worth a try.