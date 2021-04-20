Microsoft is reportedly revamping the Windows 10 app store

The Microsoft Store (formerly the Windows Store) first launched in 2012 as the main destination for Windows 8 applications, but even though it has received several upgrades over the years, it’s still not a popular way to download Windows software. According to a new report, Microsoft is planning to revamp the Windows 10 app store to attract more users and developers.

Microsoft is working on a new Store app for Windows 10, with a modern interface and new submission policies, according to a report from Windows Central. The new Windows 10 app store is expected to follow Microsoft’s updated visual design, which is rumored to arrive in Windows 10 sometime this year. The new app store will continue to be a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) application, with monthly updates to add new features and improvements.

The design isn’t all that’s changing — Microsoft will allegedly relax some of the store’s submission requirements. Microsoft originally only allowed UWP applications, but as that software platform started to lose momentum (especially with the discontinuation of Windows 10 Mobile), Project Centennial made it possible for developers to port existing .NET and Win32-based software to the store.

The report claims Microsoft will allow unpackaged Win32 applications on the Windows 10 app store, as well as software that updates itself independently. Microsoft will also allegedly allow applications to use third-party commerce platforms, a recent point of contention with Apple and Google’s app stores. It sounds like developers won’t have to do much more than upload existing executables, which could save on development costs.

The store redesign is expected to arrive sometime this fall. Even if it doesn’t turn out to be a success, it would be interesting to see Microsoft do away with specific requirements about in-app monetization and security requirements, at a time when competing app stores are holding firm.