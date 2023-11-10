Key Takeaways Microsoft has finally decided to remove the annoying dialog box in OneDrive that forces users to choose a reason for quitting the app.

The company received negative feedback over this feature and has now replaced it with a warning message about file syncing.

Although Microsoft wanted to collect user data, the method of forcing users to select a reason for closing OneDrive was not well-received.

If you've been keeping on top of the latest Windows news, you'll know that OneDrive received an update where Microsoft would force you to choose why you were quitting OneDrive. Not only was it a nasty surprise for those who didn't want to use OneDrive, but the app wouldn't allow you to click the close button until you've selected a reason.

It seems this annoying dialog box drew more ire than Microsoft intended, as the company received much negative feedback over the feature. Now the company has finally confirmed that it will remove OneDrive's interrogation process when you want to close it.

Microsoft's back-pedal on the OneDrive pester dialog

In a statement Microsoft made to The Verge, the tech giant goes into detail as to why it made this decision:

Between Nov. 1 and 8, a small subset of consumer OneDrive users were presented with a dialog box when closing the OneDrive sync client, asking for feedback on the reason they chose to close the application. This type of user feedback helps inform our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of our products.

Microsoft went on to show the new dialog box that appears when you close OneDrive. Now, OneDrive will simply warn you that by closing OneDrive, you won't be able to sync your files in your OneDrive folder. The drop-down menu asking you why you're closing OneDrive is gone, and you can now click the "Quit OneDrive" button as soon as the dialog menu appears.

It's easy to see why Microsoft wanted to collect user data on why people are abandoning OneDrive for third-party cloud storage apps. However, it seems that refusing to close OneDrive until the user has selected a reason wasn't the right way to do it. And if this experience has still left a bitter taste in your mouth, there are plenty of amazing cloud storage services you can use instead of OneDrive.