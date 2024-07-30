Key Takeaways Enjoy a clutter-free Skype experience with the new ad-free update, removing ads in channels and conversations.

Skype Insider's major upgrade includes revamped AI image creation, OneAuth integration for faster sign-ins, and bug fixes.

Microsoft continues to improve Skype, addressing issues such as media content sending and call pick-up bugs in the latest update.

Although Teams is Microsoft's premier online communication platform, especially for enterprise environments, it still keeps Skype around for some reason. Over time, the older messaging service has received numerous updates, packing features like a complete UI revamp, Bing AI integration, and message truncation. Now, Skype Insider has received a major upgrade, adding tons of new capabilities and an ad-free experience.

A completely ad-free Skype experience

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has recently posted the change log for Skype Insider version 8.125.76.201. The key highlight this time around is that the Redmond tech firm has gotten rid of ads altogether in Skype. This includes eradication of advertisements in channels and conversations across all Skype platforms. The company hopes that this user-centric design will remove clutter and offer a more enjoyable and smoother experience.

What else is new in Skype Insider?

While the headline is undoubtedly the ad-free experience, there are other changes in tow too. The AI-powered image creation process in Skype Desktop has been revamped with an improved UI, consistent margins, faster access to the tool, image expansion on click, and more.

Moreover, Skype for iOS now has OneAuth integration, just like Skype for Android. This ensures a faster sign-in experience across all Microsoft apps, including unified sign-ins and streamlined access. You won't need to re-enter your password on Skype if you're already signed in to another Microsoft app.

Lastly, Microsoft has fixed some bugs in Skype Insider too. Previously, users could not send media content while connected to a 5G internet network, while another issue enabled them to hear the ringtone but be unable to pick up a call on iOS. Both these bugs have now been patched, but Microsoft has noted that all of these changes will be rolling out gradually over the next few days. You can download the latest version of Skype Insider from here.