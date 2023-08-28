Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge Beta version 117 is deprecating features such as Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode to improve the end-user experience and simplify complex menus.

New features, including Smart Find with AI-powered phrase-searching capabilities and "E-tree in Wallet" for growing digital trees, are being introduced in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Edge for Business will have enhancements for better automatic switching between personal browsing and work browsing for enterprise customers on applicable logins.

Microsoft Edge may not be the most popular browser out there in terms of market share, but it's definitely a capable one. Microsoft regularly adds new features to the browser both for developers and consumers in order to gain further traction in an uphill battle against the likes of Google Chrome. Stable Channel releases are made available on a monthly basis, but Insider rollouts give some insights about what to expect. Now, the latest Edge Beta version has revealed that Microsoft is deprecating some features in its browser.

As noticed by Neowin, the release notes for Edge Beta 117 that became available just a couple of days ago mention that Microsoft is deprecating the following features:

Math Solver

Picture Dictionary

Citations

Grammar Tools

Kids Mode

Although the company hasn't gone into details about the specific reasoning behind each deprecation, it has emphasized that this move will improve the end-user experience and simplify some complex menus. As such, these tools are being deprecated in Edge 117, which is expected in the week of September 14, 2023. Expect the aforementioned features to end up on the chopping block for complete removal in subsequent releases.

However, Microsoft is introducing a couple of new capabilities for Edge too. For starters, Smart Find will boost phrase-searching capabilities through AI even if you misspell a word or if it finds something similar semantically. Another feature is "E-tree in Wallet" which enables users to grow a digital tree through a "virtual seed" in a Wallet. Once the tree is grown, a real mangrove tree will be planted on your behalf. Details regarding the process to grow this virtual tree are scarce right now, but you do need to be signed in to Edge through your Microsoft account to leverage it. Lastly, Microsoft Edge for Business will pack some enhancements in the form of better automatic switching between personal browsing and work browsing for enterprise customers on applicable logins.

You can check out all the aforementioned changes by downloading Edge 117 Beta from here or wait for the Stable release due in a little over two weeks.