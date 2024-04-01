Key Takeaways Microsoft Teams will soon enable the Meet now button for group chats in the desktop app

Explicit consent requests for transcription in Teams meetings will ensure participants agree to being recorded for transcription purposes.

Programmatic Desktop Sharing in May will allow sharing specific parts of applications for collaborative discussions.

Microsoft now explicitly mentions all the changes and improvements it brings to the Microsoft Store app in Windows 11. But when it comes to Microsoft 365 apps, the software giant tells us well in advance, every week, about what new features are coming next through its roadmap website.

It did so last week, too. And we're here again to make it clearer to you what those upcoming Microsoft 365 features mean and how they might help you to do more.

Related Windows 11: Everything you need to know Windows 11 is the latest and greatest operating system from Microsoft, and it packs a ton of changes. Here's what you need to know.

4 Microsoft Teams: Meet now in group chats, consent for transcription, and more

Close

Meet now in Teams group chats

The "Meet now" option is already available via the Calendar on the left side of Teams. It's ideal for starting an impromptu meeting with your Teams contacts. You can also start it in a channel. But come this May, the instant meeting capability will also be available in group chat in the Teams desktop app, allowing you to create ad-hoc meetings with your team with a few clicks (Feature ID: 128191).

As explained by Microsoft, the Meet now option in Teams group chat is "designed to enable ad-hoc, real-time communication with your team" no matter where they are. This way, you can gather your team instantly and start an important discussion for quick decision-making.

Explicit consent for transcription in Teams meetings

Last year, Microsoft added a control option to Teams for meeting organizers to apply a policy setting that allows meeting participants to give their consent for meetings to be recorded. This explicit consent will now be expanded to include transcription from sometime this month (Feature ID: 389368).

What this means is that, when the policy is applied, a notification will pop up on participants' screens seeking consent when the meeting organizer initiates recording and transcribing. As is the case with consent for recording, users won't be able to unmute, turn on the camera, or share content in the meeting before giving consent.

Programmatic Desktop Sharing

Microsoft is working on a new way to share desktop content called Programmatic Desktop Sharing (Feature ID: 389844). Unlike in the case of traditional desktop sharing, it enables users to screenshare specific parts of the application. The Programmatic Desktop Sharing will be available in view-only mode, meaning participants won't be able to interact with what's being shared.

One major use case of this feature is co-consumption, where all the meeting participants will be able to discuss specific pieces of app content together. This will start rolling out in May.

3 Outlook: add shared folders to Favorites

In the classic Outlook, you can not only use shared mailboxes but also add a shared folder to Favorites. This is currently not possible in the new Outlook for Windows. Microsoft will finally get past this limitation this month after users on the Microsoft Community website pointed it out. So, if you're a group of people who monitor and send emails from a common email address, the new Outlook for Windows will let you add folders from shared mailboxes to Favorites (Feature ID: 388913).

2 OneDrive: Annotate PDFs with text

Source: Microsoft

Annotation in PDFs with text can be useful in various ways, including when you want to markup important sections in the file, highlight key points, and more. All of this will be possible for PDFs stored in OneDrive and SharePoint from April (Feature ID: 387807). All you'll have to do is open the PDF in the file viewer and select "Edit".

1 Copilot for Microsoft 365: Copilot enhancement in Outlook and Excel

Source: Microsoft

Copilot in new Outlook for Windows

If you're subscribed to Copilot Pro, you can use the AI chatbot across all Microsoft 365 apps, including Outlook. It can help you with drafting an email, changing the tone, and generating a summary of a lengthy email you just received. On top of all this, you'll soon be able to chat with Copilot in the new Outlook and its web client.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 will open in the right-hand side panel when you click the Copilot icon in the top navigation bar (Feature ID: 388495). You'll be able to ask questions and get answers from the chatbot without leaving Outlook.

Related Microsoft Copilot Pro: What it is, how to use it, should you get it If you're looking to purchase Copilot Pro but aren't sure how to use it, we've got all of the details that you need to know!

Copilot in Excel can produce answers based on Microsoft Graph

Copilot is available in Excel, too. It can generate formula column suggestions, and give you valuable insights into charts and PivotTables. From June this year, Copilot will also be able to give answers based on your work content from the Microsoft Graph (Feature ID: 375510). This way, you can get information on content beyond your active workbook without actually leaving Excel. It's set to arrive in the Excel desktop client in June.

Microsoft will keep updating the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page with new features it's working on for Microsoft 365 apps throughout this week. And while release timelines mentioned in the roadmap site are subject to change, we won't step back from our commitment to bring you the latest updates about changes Microsoft is planning to introduce to Microsoft 365. We'll be back with another weekly digest next week.